CBS News hammered on social media for promoting 'No Kings Day' anti-Trump protest merchandise

CBS News is currently facing backlash on social media after they posted what appeared to be an advertisement for "No Kings Day" protest merchandise to X on Friday, with users slamming the outlet for pushing the anti-Trump goods on the eve of a large-scale political protest.

Thousands of people are expected to rally in hundreds of cities across America on Saturday to protest the Trump administration and counter the president’s military parade in Washington, D.C. to mark the Army’s 250th birthday. Today is also Flag Day, which commemorates the adoption of the U.S. flag on June 14, 1777.

The counter-protesters are framing their demonstrations under the slogan "No Kings," describing it as a "day of defiance" against President Donald Trump and his allies while others have been calling for the president to be "dethroned."

Author and Senior Analyst for strategy at the Center for Security Policy, J. Michael Waller, slammed CBS news for marketing "radical merchandise on eve of nationwide protest/riot."

Another X user, Bonchie, a writer for the conservative news outlet RedState, mocked the news outlet for "doing free advertisements for Chinese-made, left-wing protest merch."

Mollie Hemingway, editor-in-chief of The Federalist and a Fox News contributor, criticized the liberal news outlet for "no longer even remotely pretending to be news" and for embracing its role as "Democrat propagandists."

Another X user questioned whether CBS News "advertising merch for a political event" violates any Federal Communications Commission (FCC) guidelines, slamming the outlet's decision for being "highly unethical."

This is not the only controversy CBS News is currently embroiled in.

In May, CBS News President and CEO Wendy McMahon announced she was stepping down in a stunning move for the embattled company.

Her exit follows that of longtime "60 Minutes" producer Bill Owens, who quit the prior month because he felt he'd lost journalistic independence amid an ongoing legal battle with Trump.

In another blow to the troubled company, "60 Minutes" correspondent Scott Pelley spoke out about President Donald Trump's lawsuit against CBS and its parent company last Saturday, arguing that a settlement would be "very damaging."

"Well, it’d be very damaging to CBS, to Paramount, to the reputation of those companies," Pelley said during a conversation with CNN's Anderson Cooper on Saturday, who asked how harmful a settlement and potential apology would be to the network.

Trump filed a lawsuit against Paramount Global, CBS News' parent company, over a "60 Minutes" interview with former Vice President Kamala Harris in October 2024. Fox News Digital confirmed that Trump rejected a $15 million offer to settle his lawsuit, according to a source familiar with the matter, as the president's legal team is also demanding at least $25 million and an apology from CBS News.

Fox News Digital has reached out to CBS News for comment regarding their article on "No Kings Day" merchandise.

Fox News' Michael Dorgan contributed to this report.