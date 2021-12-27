Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Media
Published

CBS News correspondent blasts 'crushing' COVID policies on kids: 'They have suffered and sacrificed the most'

'They have suffered and sacrificed the most,' correspondent Jan Crawford said

By Brandon Gillespie | Fox News
close
Schools moves to remote learning amid rise of omicron variant Video

Schools moves to remote learning amid rise of omicron variant

Fox News correspondent Alexandria Hoff reports on many schools across the U.S. moving back to remote learning as fears of omicron surge grow.

CBS News correspondent Jan Crawford pulled no punches Sunday when it came to how restrictive coronavirus measures had negatively impacted the lives of children around the country. 

During an appearance on "Face the Nation," Crawford blasted the "crushing" policies, blaming them for a number of problems affecting children today, including the ongoing mental health crisis, an increase in suicide rates and learning loss due to school closures.

NBC NEWS ANCHOR SUGGESTS PEOPLE SHOULD ‘SELF-LOCKDOWN,’ CHANGE LIFESTYLE IN LIEU OF FEWER COVID RESTRICTIONS

"My kids hear me rant about this everyday, so I may as well tell you guys. It's the crushing impact that our COVID policies have had on young kids and children, by far the least serious risk for serious illness," Crawford said after host Margaret Brennan asked what she thought was the most underreported news story throughout 2021. 

She noted that healthy teenagers have "a one in a million chance" of catching and dying from the coronavirus, and added that they have a greater chance of dying in a car accident.

Jan Crawford criticizes coronavirus restrictions and their effects on children while appearing on CBS' "Face the Nation" - December 26, 2021.

Jan Crawford criticizes coronavirus restrictions and their effects on children while appearing on CBS' "Face the Nation" - December 26, 2021.

CNN ANALYSTS PUSH FOR SHARPER DOMESTIC CORONAVIRUS TRAVEL RESTRICTIONS ON AMERICANS

"They have suffered and sacrificed the most, especially kids in underrepresented, at-risk communities. And now we have the surgeon general saying there's a mental health crisis among our kids," Crawford said. "The risk of suicide attempts among girls now up 51% this year. Black kids nearly twice as likely as White kids to die by suicide." 

"I mean school closures, lock-downs, cancellation of sports. You couldn't even go on a playground in the D.C. area without cops shooing the kids off," she said. "Tremendous negative impact on kids, and it's been an afterthought. It's hurt their dreams, their future, learning loss, risk of abuse, their mental health." 

Children wear a masks and wait for U.S. President Joe Biden to visit her pre-Kindergarten class at East End Elementary School to highlight the early childhood education proposal in his Build Back Better infrastructure agenda in North Plainfield, New Jersey, U.S. October 25, 2021. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Children wear a masks and wait for U.S. President Joe Biden to visit her pre-Kindergarten class at East End Elementary School to highlight the early childhood education proposal in his Build Back Better infrastructure agenda in North Plainfield, New Jersey, U.S. October 25, 2021. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst (REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst)

DESPITE NYC'S SEVERE COVID RESTRICTIONS, OUTCOME NO DIFFERENT THAN ANYWHERE ELSE EXCEPT UNEMPLOYMENT

Crawford added that, considering knowledge about vaccines, if policies didn't reflect "a more measured and reasonable approach" for children, then they would be paying for her generation's decisions for the rest of their lives.

Crawford's view on restrictions appeared to run in stark contrast to other media figures who have heralded lock-downs as a positive path that should continue amid the rise of the omicron variant of the coronavirus. 

NBC News' Lester Holt discusses the omicron variant of the coronavirus with U.S. Surgeon General Vivek Murthy (Screenshot/NBC)

NBC News' Lester Holt discusses the omicron variant of the coronavirus with U.S. Surgeon General Vivek Murthy (Screenshot/NBC) (Screenshot/NBC)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Last week, NBC News' Lester Holt suggested that, in lieu of more restrictive measures being put in place, people implement a lock-down on themselves and change their lifestyles. Others have openly pushed for harsher restrictions, such as CNN medical analyst Leana Wen, who recently called for sharper domestic travel restrictions to be implemented, as well as for children to continue being required to wear a mask in school.

Brandon Gillespie is an associate editor at Fox News. Follow him on Twitter at @brandon_cg.