CBS News mocked for report claiming 'climate change helped strengthen the Taliban'

CBS News raised eyebrows on Friday for a report that claimed climate change had helped strengthen the Taliban, which has now taken over Afghanistan and trapped thousands of Americans behind enemy lines.

In the report titled "How climate change helped strengthen the Taliban," CBS News' climate and energy reporter Cara Korte highlighted that "rural Afghanistan" has been "rocked by climate change," and said the Taliban has "taken advantage" of those who have suffered from floods and droughts that have destroyed their crops and left them hungry.

The report also said that snow and glaciers in the north mountains "have melted more quickly and earlier than ever before," leading to flooding and droughts in the winter while "heavy precipitation" has increased in the south and west "by 10 to 25% over the past 30 years."

Kamal Alam, a nonresident senior fellow at the Atlantic Council's South Asia Center, told CBS News the Taliban exploits Afghan farmers, who are recruited by the terror group, where they can make more money than they could as farmers.

Critics mocked the report on social media, many suggesting it's a story perfect for the conservative satirical website The Babylon Bee.

"Amazing," The Spectator contributor Stephen Miller reacted.

"I can’t believe CBS beat @TheBabylonBee to this," Forbes contributor Patrick Gleason wrote.

"CBS News is really just ripping off the Babylon Bee now," conservative writer Harry Khachatrian similarly tweeted.