Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Media
Published

'CBS Mornings' anchors fret over Florida migrants being relocated to Martha's Vineyard: 'Inhumane'

DeSantis long signaled he would drop off illegal immigrants in progressive states

By Gabriel Hays | Fox News
close
CBS anchors react to news of migrants relocated to Martha's Vineyard: 'Inhumane' Video

CBS anchors react to news of migrants relocated to Martha's Vineyard: 'Inhumane'

CBS Mornings anchors lamented Gov. Ron DeSantis, R-Fla., relocating illegal immigrants from his state to Martha’s Vineyard on Thursday.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

"CBS Mornings" anchors lamented Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, R., relocating illegal immigrants from his state to Martha’s Vineyard on Thursday.

Co-hosts Gayle King, Tony Dokoupil and Nate Burleson each took turns spinning and or bashing DeSantis' move Thursday. King called it "inhumane," Burleson described it as a cynical, political move and Dokoupil spun it as DeSantis sending poor migrants to a "rocky island," although Martha's Vineyard is one of the nation's ritziest enclaves.

As Fox News Digital reported Wednesday, Florida officials sent two planes full of migrants to Martha’s Vineyard on Wednesday. This move was in keeping with DeSantis’ pledge to drop off illegal immigrants in progressive states like Massachusetts.

MARTHA'S VINEYARD DEMOCRATIC STATE REP. SAYS MIGRANTS ARE BEING USED AS 'POLITICAL PAWNS'

"CBS Mornings" co-host Gayle King fretted over Gov. Ron DeSantis, R-Fla., sending illegal immigrants to Martha's Vineyard.

"CBS Mornings" co-host Gayle King fretted over Gov. Ron DeSantis, R-Fla., sending illegal immigrants to Martha's Vineyard.

DeSantis’ move wasn’t a surprise. In April, the state’s budget approved $12 million "for the Florida Department of Transportation to remove illegal immigrants from the state and relocate them."

Prominent liberals in mainstream media and on social media have decried the move and CBS was no exception. 

"Migrants are flown to Martha’s Vineyard not knowing where they are. How they wound up being used for politics," Burleson said in a preview segment.

When Dokoupil reported on the story, he opened by calling DeSantis’ move an "escalation in the political fight over immigration."

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, R-Fla., is taking media heat for relocating illegal immigrants from Florida to Martha's Vineyard. 

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, R-Fla., is taking media heat for relocating illegal immigrants from Florida to Martha's Vineyard.  (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

"Dozens of apparent migrants landed by charter flight on a rocky island in the Atlantic, Martha’s Vineyard," he added. "They arrived as part of what Governor Ron DeSantis calls a relocation program. Many did not know where they were going and local officials on the island were not given any advanced notice."

DISGRACED LINCOLN PROJECT CO-FOUNDER CLAIMS DESANTIS WOULD 'KILL HIS POLITICAL OPPONENTS'

Later Dokoupil commented on the plight of the island community because of this move, saying, "Martha’s Vineyard is a tiny island at 15,000 people, without an ICE court, without an infrastructure that can handle an influx like this."

King – who has vacationed with some of Martha's Vineyard's most famous part-time residents, the Obamas – claimed the move was "inhumane." She told her co-hosts, "I thought the word inhumane was a good one to use in this case. When people don't know where they're going, the people that are there don't know you're coming. It's good to see, though, that they're being welcomed and that people are trying to help them."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis spoke about sending migrants to Martha's Vineyard in Massachusetts, Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis spoke about sending migrants to Martha's Vineyard in Massachusetts, Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022. (WEAR via NNS)

Gabriel Hays is an associate editor at Fox News. Follow him on Twitter at @gabrieljhays.