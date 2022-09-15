'CBS Mornings' anchors fret over Florida migrants being relocated to Martha's Vineyard: 'Inhumane'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

"CBS Mornings" anchors lamented Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, R., relocating illegal immigrants from his state to Martha’s Vineyard on Thursday.

Co-hosts Gayle King, Tony Dokoupil and Nate Burleson each took turns spinning and or bashing DeSantis' move Thursday. King called it "inhumane," Burleson described it as a cynical, political move and Dokoupil spun it as DeSantis sending poor migrants to a "rocky island," although Martha's Vineyard is one of the nation's ritziest enclaves.

As Fox News Digital reported Wednesday, Florida officials sent two planes full of migrants to Martha’s Vineyard on Wednesday. This move was in keeping with DeSantis’ pledge to drop off illegal immigrants in progressive states like Massachusetts.

DeSantis’ move wasn’t a surprise. In April, the state’s budget approved $12 million "for the Florida Department of Transportation to remove illegal immigrants from the state and relocate them."

Prominent liberals in mainstream media and on social media have decried the move and CBS was no exception.

"Migrants are flown to Martha’s Vineyard not knowing where they are. How they wound up being used for politics," Burleson said in a preview segment.

When Dokoupil reported on the story, he opened by calling DeSantis’ move an "escalation in the political fight over immigration."

"Dozens of apparent migrants landed by charter flight on a rocky island in the Atlantic, Martha’s Vineyard," he added. "They arrived as part of what Governor Ron DeSantis calls a relocation program. Many did not know where they were going and local officials on the island were not given any advanced notice."

Later Dokoupil commented on the plight of the island community because of this move, saying, "Martha’s Vineyard is a tiny island at 15,000 people, without an ICE court, without an infrastructure that can handle an influx like this."

King – who has vacationed with some of Martha's Vineyard's most famous part-time residents, the Obamas – claimed the move was "inhumane." She told her co-hosts, "I thought the word inhumane was a good one to use in this case. When people don't know where they're going, the people that are there don't know you're coming. It's good to see, though, that they're being welcomed and that people are trying to help them."