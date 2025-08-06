Expand / Collapse search
CBS host frets Trump admin plans for moon base could usher in new 'age of colonialism' in space

Vladimir Duthiers raises concerns during NASA funding discussion with astrophysicist Neil deGrasse Tyson

By Rachel del Guidice Fox News
CBS host Vladimir Duthiers questioned Trump administration plans to create a base on the moon, citing how "colonialism worked on this planet."

CBS News host Vladimir Duthiers questioned the Trump administration's plan to establish a base on the moon and drew parallels to Earth's history of colonialism.

On "CBS Mornings Plus" on Wednesday, Duthiers and co-host Adriana Diaz discussed the White House calling for more human space exploration and administration plans to build a nuclear reactor on the moon to precede an eventual U.S. lunar base with astrophysicist Neil deGrasse Tyson.

Diaz asked if it was "inevitable that we’re going to have to go to the moon and try to colonize the Moon?" 

Tyson said that the United States is being "reactive" in a race to the moon with China, and stated, to the laughter of the panel, that he does not want to "live on the moon." 

TRUMP PUSHING FOR NUCLEAR REACTOR ON THE MOON

A CBS journalist criticized how colonialism "worked on this planet," and is questioning if the moon should be colonized.  (AP Photo/Kiichiro Sato)

But Duthiers questioned if colonizing the moon was a good idea. 

"We know how the age of colonialism worked on this planet," the host said. "Should we be trying to colonize and saying that there’s a keep-out zone that no other countries can participate in having?" 

Tyson replied by pointing out that it would be difficult to colonize an area that does not have people. 

"Well, the — the real problem with the colonization history in Western civilization is that there were people already there," Tyson said. 

Duthiers and Diaz agreed, and Tyson added that "there are no moon beings that were displaced as far as we know."

SEN. TIM SCOTT: THE SECRET BEHIND APOLLO 8'S BROADCAST IS A FAVORITE STORY OF CHRISTIAN COURAGE

Buzz Aldrin

CBS journalist Vladimir Duthiers questioned if colonizing the moon is a good idea.  (Bettmann / Contributor)

Tyson later criticized administration plans to decrease funding to NASA

"What's not on brand is to cut science programs, not only in NASA, but across the board, and then say, we want to excel in this one spot," Tyson said. 

"Well, in the 1960s, science was a major investment profile of the United States," he continued. "And by the way, it's not on brand even for Republicans, because Republican administrations since the Second World War have had a higher annual increase, average annual increase, in the science budget than even the Democrats."

 "So Trump's decision to cut science is not on brand for even being a Republican," Tyson added.

Rachel del Guidice is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to rachel.delguidice@fox.com.