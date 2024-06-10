Expand / Collapse search
HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES

GOP releases Jan. 6 clip of Pelosi saying 'I take responsibility' as she discussed National Guard absence

'It's stupid that we should be in a situation like this,' Pelosi says in the video

By Elizabeth Elkind Fox News
Published
A previously-unreleased video taken on Jan. 6, 2021 shows then-Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., saying she takes "responsibility" for law enforcement's lack of preparedness when a mob stormed the U.S. Capitol that day.

A Tweet on X by a House Republican panel contains video that appears to show a frustrated Pelosi being evacuated from the Capitol complex and in intense conversation with Chief of Staff Terri McCullough about how the evacuation was conducted.

"We have responsibility, Terri. We did not have any accountability for what was going on there. And we should have," Pelosi says in the video, which was reviewed in its original form by Fox News Digital. "This is ridiculous. You’re going to ask me in the middle of the thing when they’ve already breached…that, should we call the Capitol Police? I mean the National Guard? Why weren’t the National Guard there to begin with?"

Her aide appeared to reply that Capitol security did believe they were prepared, to which Pelosi continued, "They clearly didn’t know, and I take responsibility for not having them just prepared for more."

Nancy Pelosi at the Capitol

Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is the subject of newly unearthed video from Jan. 6, 2021 (Getty Images)

Pelosi then appears to take a shot at former President Trump's supporters, who ransacked part of the Capitol including her office. 

"It’s stupid that we should be in a situation like this, because they thought they had what- they thought these people would act civilized? They thought these people would give a damn?" Pelosi said. "What is it that is missing here in terms of anticipation? They give us a piece of paper that says walk through the tunnel, don’t walk outside. That’s your preparation?"

When reached for comment on the video, a spokesperson for Pelosi told Fox News Digital, "Numerous independent fact-checkers have confirmed again and again that Speaker Pelosi did not plan her own assassination on January 6th."

Jan. 6, 2021 Capitol riot

The video showed her being evacuated as Trump supporters stormed the Capitol (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana, File)

"As the footage in its entirety plainly shows, Speaker Pelosi sprang into action in response to the attack on the Capitol — mobilizing the defense of the Capitol, urging the Administration to deploy the National Guard and coordinating the continuity of government.  Cherry-picked, out-of-context clips do not change the fact that the Speaker of the House is not in charge of the security of the Capitol Complex — on January 6th or any other day of the week," the spokesperson said. "Three years later, House Republicans are still attempting to whitewash the deadly insurrection."

House Republicans, however, say the clip undercuts Pelosi's assertions that Trump was to blame for the Jan. 6 riot.

Rep. Loudermilk pointing

Fox News Digital obtained the clip from the House Administration Committee's subcommittee on oversight, which is led by Rep. Barry Loudermilk (Getty images)

"Pelosi’s J6 Select Committee spent taxpayer’s money chasing false political narratives and using Hollywood producers for their ‘investigation.’ Her admission of responsibility directly contradicts their own narrative," tweeted Rep. Barry Loudermilk, R-Ga., chair the House Administration Subcommittee on Oversight.

Fox News Digital reached out to Loudermilk for further comment.

