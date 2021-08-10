'60 Minutes' did not cover Cuomo's scandals during past year leading up to his resignation

One of broadcast television's most revered news programs avoided mentioning the scandals plaguing Democratic New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo resulting in this resignation.

"60 Minutes," CBS News' highly-watched Sunday magazine show, has ignored the multiple controversies that have surfaced against Cuomo over the past year, according to Grabien transcripts.

Among the subjects overlooked by the long-running program include the nursing home scandal, questions surrounding his book deal, allegations of providing VIP coronavirus tests to close family and friends in the early weeks of the pandemic, and the sexual misconduct claims that were leveled against him, which ultimately forced him to resign.

Per Grabien search results, the last time Cuomo's name was even uttered on "60 Minutes" was March 2020 during coverage of his response to the pandemic, which included an interview with the now-outgoing governor.

Cuomo's political woes started when the Cuomo administration began facing accusations that it was undercounting COVID nursing home deaths, following his order reversal last May that forced assisted living facilities to accept COVID-positive patients to prevent hospitals from being overwhelmed. New York Attorney General Letitia James confirmed such undercounting took place in a report issued in January.

In December 2020, former Cuomo aide Lindsey Boylan spoke out for the first time with sexual harassment allegations against the top Democrat, and was followed by other accusers in the months ahead.

While "60 Minutes" skipped over Cuomo's marathon of crises, the CBS program was accused of manufacturing one about Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis.

"60 Minutes" faced significant backlash in April for airing a report that accused DeSantis of a "pay for play" scheme involving the local grocery store chain Publix, which was the first retailer in the Sunshine State to be granted the coronavirus vaccine. The report suggested the popular store was given preferential treatment because of its corporate PAC donation to a DeSantis PAC, but bipartisan voices in Florida decried the narrative as false.

Critics slammed the "60 Minutes" report, claiming it deceptively edited an exchange DeSantis had with a CBS correspondent who pushed the narrative at a press conference, omitting much of his explanation of the state's vaccine distribution plan. Even Florida Democrats spoke out in defense of the GOP governor.

CBS News did not immediately respond to Fox News' request for comment.

Other CBS News programs have extensively covered Cuomo's scandals over the past several months, which included exclusive interviews with multiple Cuomo accusers.