Catholic university Marquette removes flyer offering 'gender-affirming voice therapy' to all ages

A Catholic university recently promoted a new "Gender Affirming Voice Therapy" program that helps students and members of the surrounding community speak in a voice that matches their pronouns.

According to a report from Young America's Foundation (YAF), the Speech and Hearing Clinic of Marquette University, a private Jesuit research university in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, circulated the flyer.

"Individuals may request our services to create a voice, along with other aspects of communication, that align with their gender identity and/or gender expression," the flyer stated. "Clients may include those who identify as transgender (transmasculine and transfeminine), gender fluid, gender diverse, gender non-binary, gender non-conforming, or other gender identities."

The therapy, the flyer noted, covers various focus areas, including pitch, intonation, resonance, pragmatic language, non-speech vocalization and non-verbal communication.

The webpage that promoted the flyer has since been deleted but initially announced the therapy was open to "adolescents and adults having a goal of addressing perceived feminine/masculine and gender non-conforming voices."

It also said the therapy would help address "social rules of communication" and how to "adjust your voice to different situations, how to express different emotions and how to express yourself across different languages and cultural situations."

The flyer directed those interested to contact clinical assistant professor Katherine Czelatdko, who, according to her bio, "has a high interest in providing services to the transgender population, specifically within the areas of gender-affirming voice and communication therapy."

The therapy was open free of charge to students enrolled at Marquette and it is unclear if the program is ongoing. Non-students were informed they had to pay $300 for 12 sessions.

"The [Marquette University Speech and Hearing Clinic] serves all ages, infant to geriatric," according to the program's flyer.

The clinic's website also states that the department primarily "evaluates and serves children and adults of all ages with autism spectrum disorders," as well as others with cognitive and communication impairments.

Marquette University's communications team and the Speech and Hearing Clinic did not return Fox News Digital's request for comment.

The university previously directed news outlets to the school's non-discrimination policy when asked about the flyer.