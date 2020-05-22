Catholic priest: Churches have been prepared, active in fighting COVID-19 risks

The Rev. Robert Sirico, president of the Acton Institute for the Study of Religion and Liberty, said Friday that churches have been prepared to combat coronavirus and have been planning how to mitigate risks as parishioners seek to return to the pews.

Sirico told "Your World" that churches' main figure of authority is the local bishop or regional archbishop, when it comes to whether or not they hold Mass.

"[There] are two levels of authority. The first and most serious for me is my bishop. Our bishop has said we will open next week [while] the bishops of Minnesota have defied their governor and are opening the churches as far as I understand, this weekend," he said.

Sirico is also a pastor at a parish in Grand Rapids, Mich.

TRUMP ANNOUNCES HOUSES OF WORSHIP 'ESSENTIAL'

He said that even prior to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidelines for religious institutions being released, churches were already taking actions to safeguard their buildings and parishioners.

Sirico said that in his area, they will be instituting "special risk masses" for those in susceptible categories when it comes to the virus, as well as suspending the use of hymnals and taking protective precautions when it comes to celebrating the Eucharist.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"All those kinds of things that are being recommended are already in place," he said. "I mean, it's not as our churches are not social organizations who have their own set of concerns and knowledge of what's going on."

"Not that I've ever been in a tattoo parlor, but I have a suspicion that what goes on in my church is a lot less intimate than [in] a tattoo parlor."