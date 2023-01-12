Case for Biden documents special counsel much stronger than with Trump, says ex-State Dept official

Former Assistant Secretary of State Robert Charles said on "Fox & Friends First" Thursday that there are major questions surrounding the nature of classified materials that were in President Biden's possession. He said the need for a special counsel in this case is even stronger than in the case of documents seized by the FBI from Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago home.

ROBERT CHARLES: The bigger thing is the nature of the documents. We know in this case, unlike in Trump's, that these are potentially very incriminating documents. They relate to Ukraine. The president's son was taking millions of dollars from Ukraine and from China. They're housed in a place that China helped to fund it. There's some really questionable things here and I guess the last big question that has to be answered is did Hunter Biden, who was on the pay of Ukraine and China, we know this, did he have access to these documents, and if he did, why, and what does that mean? So, I would argue that if there was ever a case for a special counsel, it's stronger here than it ever was with Trump.