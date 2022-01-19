Nevada gubernatorial candidate switches to Republican Party: Democrats leaving 'in droves'

North Las Vegas Mayor John Lee, a former Democrat, explained on "Fox & Friends" Wednesday why he became a Republican last year. The Nevada gubernatorial candidate said he believes the Democrats have embraced socialism and an "anti-American" agenda.

KAYLEIGH MCENANY ON BIDEN'S STUNNING POLL NUMBERS: 'THIS IS A FIVE-ALARM FIRE'

JOHN LEE: The party moved past me. In fact Democrats are now leaving that party in droves because of the socialist agenda that has taken place in the Democratic Party. They're totally anti-American. There was nowhere for people who thought and felt like I did about the virtues and values and morals of being a good American. It was time to leave. They have destroyed the Democratic Party now.

WATCH FULL INTERVIEW BELOW: