Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Media
Published

Nevada gubernatorial candidate switches to Republican Party: Democrats leaving 'in droves'

Polls show voters shifting to Republicans ahead of 2022 midterms

Fox News Staff
By Fox News Staff | Fox News
close
John Lee: The Democratic Party now embraces socialism and is anti-American Video

John Lee: The Democratic Party now embraces socialism and is anti-American

North Las Vegas Mayor John Lee (R) explains why we believes many like himself have left the Democratic Party as a new poll shows a majority of Americans now prefer the Republicans.

North Las Vegas Mayor John Lee, a former Democrat, explained on "Fox & Friends" Wednesday why he became a Republican last year. The Nevada gubernatorial candidate said he believes the Democrats have embraced socialism and an "anti-American" agenda. 

KAYLEIGH MCENANY ON BIDEN'S STUNNING POLL NUMBERS: 'THIS IS A FIVE-ALARM FIRE'

JOHN LEE: The party moved past me. In fact Democrats are now leaving that party in droves because of the socialist agenda that has taken place in the Democratic Party. They're totally anti-American. There was nowhere for people who thought and felt like I did about the virtues and values and morals of being a good American. It was time to leave. They have destroyed the Democratic Party now. 

WATCH FULL INTERVIEW BELOW:

Voters favor Republicans in new polling ahead of 2022 midterms Video
This article was written by Fox News staff.