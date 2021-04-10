Candace Owens slams MLB and Democrats for hypocrisy

Author and conservative commentator Candace Owens on Saturday slammed the Major League Baseball’s (MLB) decision to move the All-Star Game out of Georgia following the state’s new voting law.

Earlier this month MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred said the organization "opposes restrictions to the ballot box," and relocated the top game to Coors stadium in Denver, Co., instead.

"So glad the [MLB] moved the All-Star game from a predominantly black city to a predominantly white one in order to *checks notes* help black Americans," Candace, a Black GOP supporter said on Twitter Saturday. "Democrats know best."

"Nothing screams ‘I’m fighting racism’ quite like transferring business from black to white people," she added.

GEORGIA COUNTY SET TO LOSE $100 MILLION IN 'DESPERATELY NEEDED' TOURISM REVENUE, SAYS JOBS EXPERT

Many Democrats have applauded the MLB’s decision following new voting laws instated in the Peach State, including Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms.

But Republican Gov. Brian Kemp accused the MLB and other large corporations who condemned the new laws, as caving into "fear, political opportunism, and liberal lies."

The MLB’s decision to move the game could cost Atlanta businesses as much as a $100 million in tourism revenue – an industry that has been hit particularly hard by the coronavirus pandemic.

ATLANTA MAYOR BACKS MLB DECISION TO MOVE ALL-STAR GAME FROM GEORGIA: '1ST OF MANY DOMINOES TO FALL'

"[Georgia] is barely making it out of this pandemic," Jobs Creators Network CEO Alfredo Ortiz said on Fox and Friends this week. "And now they’re faced, under the Biden administration, with potentially higher taxes, a higher minimum wage, more red tape and regulations, and now this."

Democratic voting champion Stacey Abrams has also expressed her disappoint at the decision to move the All Star Game, noting concerns over the economic impact.

"I respect boycotts," she said in a statement last week, "although I don’t want to see Georgia families hurt by lost events and jobs. Georgians targeted by voter suppression will be hurt as opportunities go to other states. We should not abandon the victims of GOP malice and lies – we must stand together."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Though Abrams said she ultimately commended the decision by the MLB and their players to protest the new laws, which Democrats view as restrictive and an attempt to make voting harder.

Nikolas Lanum contributed to the report.