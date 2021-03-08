Candace Owens: New York Times suggests Blacks and Hispanics can't 'think for themselves'

Author and commentator Candace Owens knocked The New York Times during an appearance on "Tucker Carlson Tonight" Monday after the paper published a report implying that "misinformation" and "conspiracy theories" are to blame for the growing support for the Republican Party among Hispanic men.

The article, headlined "A Vexing Question for Democrats: What Drives Latino Men to Republicans?" argues that Hispanic men have been increasingly embracing the GOP due to "misinformation, including conspiracy theories claiming that the 'deep state' took over during the Trump administration, and a belief that Black Lives Matter protests caused widespread violence."

OWENS: Can I just take a moment to thank our lucky stars that we have the New York Times available to think for Hispanic people and to think for Black Americans? I mean, God forbid we have these Hispanic men and women walking around trying to think for themselves. Fortunately, we have these pedantic articles that look at them and say, 'Let me explain to you what happened.'

I like this kind of writing because this is the reason that Hispanics are fleeing the Democratic Party, because they are tired of this. They are tired of being treated like toddlers who can't think for themselves and especially tired of being flat-out lied to.

By the way, Tucker, don't you dare believe your lying eyes. All summer we saw churches being burned to the ground in Washington, D.C. We saw Target being rioted, looted ... in response to George Floyd protests. We are supposed to say that it never happened, Tucker. It never happened, and this is just a big nasty conservative QAnon conspiracy theory that Hispanic men are falling for, because they are not smart enough to think for themselves.

They don't even realize what they are saying when they write these things. 'Well, Black people just don't understand ... Hispanic people ... so, listen to me, a latte-sipping reporter in New York who is going to explain to you what is reality,' even though it is the exact opposite of the reality they are attempting to portray in their world. It is insulting.