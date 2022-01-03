Candace Owens blasts Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez for bratty, immature response to critics

Political commentator Candace Owens appeared on "Tucker Carlson Tonight" to discuss the recent controversy surrounding Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y.

On Monday, Carlson remarked on Ocasio-Cortez being photographed on vacation in Florida despite omicron variant cases rising in her home state of New York.

REP. ALEXANDRIA OCASIO-CORTEZ GETS PASS FROM MAINSTREAM MEDIA AFTER GOING MASKLESS AT PACKED FLORIDA BAR

After the Squad member faced backlash for the images, she latched onto a comment made by former Trump adviser Steve Cortes who took a shot at her boyfriend’s foot attire.

"If Republicans are mad they can’t date me they can just say that instead of projecting their sexual frustrations onto my boyfriend’s feet," she tweeted, adding "Ya creepy weirdos."

GOV. DESANTIS ON MEDIA CRITICISM HE WAS MIA IN DECEMBER: ‘I GUESS I SHOULD’VE BEEN AT THE BEACH IN DELAWARE’

Carlson mocked this response as did Owens.

"Listen, I saw this, and I actually couldn’t believe my eyes. And I tried to create a sober analysis of what made her tweet that," Owens said.

She brought up Ocasio-Cortez’s additional response reading, "It’s starting to get old ignoring the very obvious, strange, and deranged sexual frustrations that underpin the Republican fixation on me, women,& LGBT+ people in general. These people clearly need therapy, won’t do it, and use politics as their outlet instead. It’s really weird."

"She’s really actually creating a sexual narrative, and in my sober analysis, I believe that she wasn’t sober," Owens argued. "How bizarre and immature is it for any person who wants to be taken seriously as an adult to look at a fair critique of them as an elected official who has been barking about how Florida is doing everything wrong, about how bad Ron DeSantis is, to see this critique and offer back ‘well, you know what, you just want to sleep with me.’ I mean what are we even talking about?"

Owens added, "Imagine any male did this, an elected official. Imagine if Rand Paul gets a critique or any other person, even Joe Biden. If Joe Biden was critiqued and they said ‘sir, how can you say this about climate change’ and his response was ‘well, you just want to sleep with me.’ It’s so bratty and it’s so immature and it’s so disgusting to even think about."

Owens poked fun at Ocasio-Cortez's comments.

"And let me just say this in case there’s any confusion. I have a lot of critiques of Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. I’ve had a lot critiques since the very beginning. No Sandy, I do not want to sleep with you," she said.

