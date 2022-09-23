Cancel culture victim Sharon Osbourne raises alarm for worse-off victims who can't 'take care' of themselves

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Cancel culture victim Sharon Osbourne urged concern for the "thousands of people" fired for publicly disagreeing with liberal orthodoxies Friday on "Tucker Carlson Tonight."

Osbourne was terminated from her role as a co-host of CBS's daytime talk show "The Talk" in 2021 for backing Piers Morgan after he was accused of racism and fired for blasting Meghan Markle's characterization of the British royal family as racist. She and co-host Sheryl Underwood had a heated exchange in which Osbourne expressed support for Morgan after he left "Good Morning Britain" over differing opinions about Markle.

SHARON OSBOURNE MAKES HER MEDIA COMEBACK ON FOX NATION: 'I SAY WHEM I'M DONE, NOT THEM'

Osbourne's termination was "not just a small thing, because nobody will touch me now because of what happened," she told host Tucker Carlson. "So it's not a small thing, but I'm fine. I can take care of myself."

"But what about the people [who] can't? … That's what we've got to worry about."

Osbourne said she worries about the "thousands" of other victims of cancel culture, not herself, she added.

They are "people with no power," Carlson replied.

The British-American media personality fell prey to working in the "overly, overly woke" television and film industries, which she compared to "walking on eggshells." Such industries give no second chances, Osbourne said.

An employee could be dismissed for a social media post from as long as "10, 12 years ago." Or, a drunk person surrounded by an unruly crowd could have expressed a belief years ago that they no longer hold, she implied. They would still be a target of cancel culture, she argued.

JACK NICKLAUS: 'CANCEL CULTURE' REASON PGA MOVED FROM TRUMP-OWNED COURSE

Following the tense exchange, Osbourne was forced to apologize to her co-workers at CBS.

" … [I]n the first break, I was saying to one of my co-hosts, … 'Talk to me, talk to me. Tell me why you're doing this. Tell me where this came from. Why are you doing this?'"

Her co-host turned her back on her and feigned conversation with someone else. Although Osbourne then swore at her, she said CBS knew before they offered her the job that she swears frequently. Eleven years of swearing, Osbourne said, "didn't bother them off-air" until this instance of foul language.

A new four-part Fox Nation docuseries will take an in-depth look at Sharon Osbourne's departure from "The Talk" and highlight her experiences in media. "To Hell & Back" is set to premiere on Fox Nation on Monday, Sept. 26.

