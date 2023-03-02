Canadian trans teacher with giant prosthetic breasts reportedly put on leave after parents slam school board

Canadian Kayla Lemieux, a transgender teacher in Canada who made international headlines for wearing giant, prosthetic breasts to school, has been placed on leave, according to the Toronto Sun.

"While not currently on an active assignment, the teacher remains employed with the (Halton District School Board)," spokesperson Heather Francey reportedly told the Toronto Sun.

"The board has supported Lemieux throughout," the Toronto newspaper reported.

Francey’s comments were one of the few official statements that the school board has delivered in wake of the Lemieux controversy.

Lemieux has been criticized by parents, students and activist groups after pictures emerged of the educator wearing large prosthetic breasts with tight-fitting shirts and glasses.

Some parents have protested the scandal at local board meetings, with one mother in Canada telling the board Wednesday that it had a duty to protect children.

"Parents and schools alike teach children about the importance of boundaries and consent. Boundaries define professionalism in the education system and must be upheld for all in order to restore public trust at the [school district]."

The speech won applause at the meeting, during which the mother defended dress codes following the Lemieux controversy.

The board recommended that the Director of Education develop a professionalism policy "to maintain appropriate and professional standards of dress and decorum in the classroom," according to the Halton District School Board.

The transgender teacher’s removal came after The New York Post revealed photos of a man who looked suspiciously like Lemieux and has been accused of wearing "men’s sweatpants, trainers, a gray T-shirt and a navy puffer vest without breasts, makeup, glasses or wig" outside of school grounds.

Lemieux, however, has claimed to be suffering from a condition called "gigantomastia," which is "rare condition" during which one's breasts "become excessively large," according to Cleveland Clinic."

"It can cause pain, infection, discomfort and issues with body image."

The Halton District School Board, Lemieux’s governing school board, did not respond to a request for comment from Fox News Digital.

