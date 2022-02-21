Canadian protester's truck seized, bank accounts frozen over connection to Freedom Convoy

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Derek Brouwer, a Canadian truck driver who attended the "Freedom Convoy" in Ottawa, said his bank accounts have been frozen and his truck was seized due to his involvement in the protest.

On "America’s Newsroom" Monday, Brouwer said his personal bank account, his trucking account and a third unrelated business account were all frozen over the weekend. He also doesn’t know where his truck is or what happened to it.

This comes after nearly 200 protesters were arrested and almost 100 vehicles were towed Sunday. Ottawa Police tweeted that officials were actively looking to identify protesters and impose financial sanctions and criminal charges.

"Since then, I haven’t heard anything from them or the government," Brouwer told host Bill Hemmer.

Robert Dorion, a civil engineering technician in Canada, said on "Fox & Friends" that police were "extremely rough" in some cases while arresting protesters. He clarified that protesters were never violent with officers.

"We only wanted the mandates to be lifted because they go against our constitutional rights," Dorion said. "And this evolved into something different that the government seems or seemed to have already planned."

He believes Trudeau invoked the emergency measure because police were unable to provoke protesters to violence.

He said the government’s move to freeze protesters’ assets is "very dangerous."

"Any government being able to freeze assets as they wish if you’re not going things the way they want, in my opinion, is far from being democratic and is not what Canada stands for," he said.

Brouwer said he doesn’t know what is going to happen with his accounts.

"Basically, the bank, they shut it down, and I haven’t been contacted by anybody," he said.

Brouwer said he doesn’t know what will come of the "Freedom Convoy" protest, but he doesn’t believe it’s over.

"It seems like many of them are gearing up even more," he said.