Canada's Conservative leader shuts down journalist's question about other genders: 'I'm only aware of 2'

When pressed on President Donald Trump’s executive order rejecting transgender ideology, Canadian Conservative Party leader Pierre Poilievre challenged a journalist to name any gender aside from "men and women."

On his first day in office, Trump declared, "As of today, it will henceforth be the official policy of the United States Government, that there are only two genders, male and female." The executive order, "Defending Women From Gender Ideology Extremism and Restoring Biological Truth To The Federal Government," was part of a flurry of reforms against excesses of far-left identity politics in American government.

CP24 news host Phil Perkins spoke about the executive order as he interviewed Poilievre, the politician many believe is most likely to replace current Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

The host asked, "if elected as prime minister, is that something that you’re going to kind of walk in line with? Or what are your feelings on that executive order?"

"Well, I don’t know. Do you have any other genders that you’d like to name?" Poilievre asked dryly.

The host reiterated his question, "I’m just asking more so if you’re in line with what he is saying. Do you agree with what he’s saying? Is that something that you would be lockstep with if elected as prime minister?"

"Well, I’m not aware of any other genders than men and women. I mean, if you have any other that you want me to consider, you’re welcome to tell me right now," the Canadian conservative leader said.

"Well, there’s- well, there’s… Personally, I am a man," Perkins tried to explain, saying some would refer to him as a "cis-man."

"Me, too. I am a man as well," Poilievre replied, adding, "We have something in common."

"You’re a man, yes," Perkins said. "There are people there who say that they’re gender-neutral, uhh, they are a trans person. Is that something that you would recognize here? Whereas in the States, at least with their U.S. government, the way they’re seeing it, there’s only two?"

"I’m only aware of two, but, I mean, if you have — if you come up with another list, then you’re welcome to do that. But I’m aware of two," Poilievre replied. "And as far as I’m concerned, we should have a government that just minds its own damn business and leaves people alone."

When asked by the news host about whether passports with other gender identities should be recognized, the Canadian conservative leader argued there are far more pressing issues at hand.

"I have to be honest with you. I just saw your segment on homeless encampments that are popping up all over Toronto. We’ve got 25% of our population in poverty, the housing costs have doubled, crime is rampaging through our streets, I just find it to be a strange priority to spend time talking about this," Poilievre said.

He went on to detail what he prefers to focus on to better the lives of Canadian citizens.

"My priority is to give people back control of their lives and bring back Canada’s promise that anyone who works hard gets a powerful paycheck and pension that buys affordable food, gas and homes in safe neighborhoods. That’s the promise we need for Canadians," Poilievre said.

"If liberals want to talk about different labels for gender that they want to put on passports in the United States, they can do that. I’m gonna talk about the things that will bring home Canada’s promise," he added.

Trump's executive order calls for passports and all government-issued IDs to "accurately reflect the holder’s sex," reversing the Biden administration's decision to allow "X" as a gender marker.