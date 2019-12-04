Campos-Duffy calls on former first ladies to speak up against media mistreatment of Melania Trump

After the Washington Post's fashion critic took issue with Melania Trump’s outfit while unveiling this year’s White House Christmas decor, Fox Nation host Rachel Campos-Duffy urged previous first ladies to speak up.

“Melania is part of the most exclusive club in the world. There are only five members. ... I think that she has been subjected to such cruel treatment, really unfair treatment and the other first ladies have been really silent on that,” Campos-Duffy told “Fox & Friends” on Wednesday.

“I think it’s about time that Michelle Obama, Hillary [Clinton], Mrs. Carter, Laura Bush step forward and show some solidarity with their fellow sister first lady."

After skewering Melania Trump’s holiday decorations in the past, The Washington Post this year approved of her White House decor, and instead criticized the former fashion model's appearance in a widely mocked piece on Tuesday that labeled the first lady's jacket "ridiculous."

In the piece, headlined “Melania Trump’s Christmas decorations are lovely, but that coat looks ridiculous,” the paper’s fashion critic Robin Givhan spent a single paragraph complimenting this year’s “lovely” edition before pivoting to disapproval.

“For her tour, Mrs. Trump wears all white: a dress with a simple jewel neckline, white stiletto-heeled pumps and a white coat. The coat is draped over her shoulders as she strolls through the White House,” Givhan wrote. “The coat looks ridiculous.”

The fashion critic said “the coat is a distraction” and “a discomforting affectation taken to a ludicrous extreme.”

“If these things were ever uttered by Michelle Obama, that fashion critic would be called racist. It is unfair treatment,” Campos-Duffy said.

Campos also said that Givhan appeared to be "putting politics before fashion" with her piece.

“Melania is a fashion icon, on par with Jackie [Kennedy-Onassis], with Grace Kelly. ... A good fashion critic lives and breathes fashion and there's no question that Melania is one of the most fashionable first ladies we’ve ever had."

