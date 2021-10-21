California officials blasted for 'appalling' COVID rules: 'They either don't have children or are sadists'

The founder of Reopen California Schools torched a school district after administrators forced students to eat lunch in the rain in order to comply with COVID-related protocols.

Jonathan Zachreson appeared on "Fox & Friends First" on Thursday, calling the incident "appalling" while arguing those who made the decision are "sadists" or do not have kids themselves.

"I want to know what adults are doing this," Zachreson questioned. "It seems like these public health officials who are coming up with these rules either don't have children or are sadists."

The principal of Patwin Elementary School, Gay Bourguignon, sent an email to parents earlier this week notifying them children would continue to eat lunch outside despite upcoming rain in the forecast.

"It's pretty appalling hearing reports like this in other cases," Zachreson stated. "But a lot of the blame falls on our State Health Department for coming up with these confusing and arbitrary and frankly unscientific guidelines."

Zachreson also urged public health officials to refocus their efforts on enhancing education for children in the classroom.

"It's following the letter of the law exactly as it is, and there's there's no humanity in imposing some of these restrictions," Zachreson explained.

"We need to get back to our focus on our children, keeping them safe, keeping them educated and and really remove a lot of this nonsense."

The email encouraged parents to send their children to school with "rain gear and warm jackets." Massive backlash over the email followed, and Davis Joint Unified School district was forced to backpedal and provide more clarification.

The first follow-up email clarified kids could have their lunch inside the school "whenever possible" and the second email said children could eat inside for 15 minutes should a "heavy downpour" occur.

"We need to just get our kids back to normal," Zacherson said. "You know, we believe that masks should off the kids at this point. Really, that's what our kids need the most as any normalcy for their education and their mental health."