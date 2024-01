Read this article for free! Plus get unlimited access to thousands of articles, videos and more with your free account! Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email, you are agreeing to Fox News Terms of Service and Privacy Policy , which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive . To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided.

A federal judge ordered a California middle school to allow two school teachers suing district administrators and the California Board of Education over gender identity policies back into the classroom, months after the duo were placed on paid administrative leave last May.

"I’m shocked! I’m still processing. I cannot believe it," Lori Ann West, one of the teachers behind the lawsuit, told San Diego's FOX 5 last Wednesday.

Elizabeth Mirabelli, the other teacher involved in the case, will also be allowed to return to the classroom.

The issue began at Escondido's Rincon Middle School last year when the duo alleged the district violated their First Amendment rights with a policy requiring them to accept a child's preferred gender identity while also referring to the child in terms of biological identity and pronouns when in the presence of parents.

A transcript of a presentation to district staff from last February, previously obtained by Fox News Digital, found that teachers were told to "accept the student's assertion of their gender identity and begin to treat the student immediately, consistently with that gender identity."

"The student’s assertion is enough," the transcript of the presentation said. "There is no need for a formal declaration. There’s no requirement for parent or caretaker agreement or even for knowledge for us to begin treating that student consistent with their gender identity."

The presentation additionally warned that refusing to affirm the child's gender preference would constitute discrimination and harassment, per district policies.

Paul Jonna, special counsel representing the teachers, told Fox News Digital last year that West and Mirabelli were able to obtain a religious accommodation on the grounds of pronoun use and gender-specific names, but did not receive accomodation allowing them to notify parents of the child's decision.

According to FOX 5's report, the judge struck down the district's privacy policy for allegedly violating the Constitution, meaning the teachers should have been allowed to return to work soon after, but that never happened.

"When the case was first filed, there was some retaliation and harassment directed at our clients," Jonna said, according to the outlet.

"The investigation was supposed to be concluded in 30 days. It ended up taking over five months after the injunction issued. They told us the investigation was cleared, and then conveniently, the very next day or couple days later, they said, a new complaint had been made against Lori, and she’s going to be placed on leave again."

Jonna later filed a motion to hold the district in contempt, which the judge denied, but instead ordered the district to allow West and Mirabelli back into the classroom.

The Escondido Union School District did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

