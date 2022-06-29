California dad who lost son to fentanyl overdose rips LA DA Gascon: His policies are 'killing people'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A California father who lost his son to a fentanyl overdose is calling out far-left Los Angeles DA George Gascon and his soft on crime policies as fentanyl deaths soar.

Samuel Chapman and his wife Dr. Laura Berman lost their 16-year-old son Sammy to an overdose last year. Chapman joined "Fox & Friends" Wednesday to discuss the urgent need to replace liberal leadership in the state and beyond to ensure public safety.

"I think the DAs does need to be replaced in these major cities," Chapman told co-host Ainsely Earhardt. "I think Gascon's going to be recalled. I certainly signed my petition. They've got trouble in New York and Philadelphia, all over California."

"Unless we wake up and stop this, more children will die like my Sammy," he continued.

Gascon has come under fire for what his critics claim are lenient policies that compromise public safety amid surging violent crime. He is now facing his second recall effort over the spike.

Chapman says his son's killer is walking the streets and alleges Gascon's office refuses to talk to his family about his son's tragedy.

"They found my son's murderer," Chapman said. "The DEA and the Santa Monica police did, and then they submitted the case to the DA's office, George Gascon's office, who declined to comment, and that man's walking the streets today… could, could be waiting outside our house for all I know, but there's nothing we can do about it. George Gascon's office won't speak to us."

Chapman's remarks come as two accused drug traffickers were released in Tulare, California, after spending just days in jail for possession of 150,000 fentanyl pills.

"I don't understand it," Chapman said. "I feel like the judge has blood on his hands. How can you let someone who has the capacity and the… intent to commit mass murder out on the streets? Again, a light sentence.

"In Los Angeles, the drug dealers drive around with impunity," he continued. "They only get a traffic ticket if they have a certain amount… it's soft on crime policies that are killing people all over California and all over major cities in the country."