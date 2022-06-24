Expand / Collapse search
Los Angeles
Published

Recall Gascon campaign forced to evacuate LA office over suspicious white powder in envelope

Authorities later determined the suspicious-looking white powder to be baking soda

By Brie Stimson | Fox News
CA city councils vote 'no confidence' on liberal DA Gascon following murders of police Video

CA city councils vote 'no confidence' on liberal DA Gascon following murders of police

El Monte city councilmember Martin Herrera says Los Angeles County needs a district attorney who will work with the community on improving the criminal justice system.

The group advocating for a recall election of liberal Los Angeles District Attorney George Gascon was forced to evacuate their office on Thursday after receiving a suspicious-looking white powder inside an envelope. 

The envelope, which had swastikas on it, was filled with a white powdery substance, forcing the Los Angeles Police Department, LADF Hazmat and the bomb squad to respond. 

The Recall Gascon campaign was evacuated on Thursday after the group was sent an unknown powdery substance. 

(Bill Melugin/Fox News)

The group from Recall Gascon’s Los Angeles headquarters was also being tested to make sure they hadn’t been exposed to anything hazardous. Authorities later determined the substance to be baking soda.

The group told FOX 11 Los Angeles they receive a lot of hate mail at their office. 

LOS ANGELES PROSECUTOR BLASTS GEORGE GASCON AFTER OFFICERS KILLED IN LINE OF DUTY: 'NO ACCOUNTABILITY'

Los Angeles District Attorney George Gascon defended his policies amid criticism following reports that the deceased suspect accused of killing two El Monte, California, police officers, was out on probation.

(KCBS-TV)

LOS ANGELES DA GEORGE GASCON RECALL GROUP SAYS IT HAS COLLECTED REQUIRED SIGNATURE TO PUT MATTER ON BALLOT

Gascon has been criticized in L.A. for his progressive policies that some claim are too lenient on offenders and protect criminals over victims. 

This photo provided by the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation shows Justin William Flores who is the alleged gunman in a Southern California shootout that killed two police officers on Tuesday, June 14, 2022 in El Monte, Calif. 

(California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation via AP)

His policies were most recently in the spotlight earlier this month when two El Monte police officers were killed by a man who was on probation after receiving a lenient sentencing due to a plea deal over a gun offense.

Fox News' Bill Melugin contributed to this report.