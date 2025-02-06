California AG warns state hospitals, care providers not to stop providing transgender services to minors

California Attorney General Rob Bonta told Children’s Hospital Los Angeles to continue providing services to transgender minors despite President Donald Trump’s executive order banning the surgical and chemical mutilation of minors.

"California supports the rights of transgender youth to live their lives as their authentic selves," said Attorney General Bonta in a letter Wednesday.

"We will not let the President turn back the clock or deter us from upholding California values. I understand that the President’s executive order on gender affirming care has created some confusion. Let me be clear: California law has not changed, and hospitals and clinics have a legal obligation to provide equal access to healthcare services."

NEW YORK AG LETITIA JAMES ADVISES HOSPITALS TO IGNORE TRUMP EO ABOUT SEX-CHANGE PROCEDURES FOR MINORS

On Tuesday, Children’s Hospital Los Angeles said that they would be halting transgender hormone services for minors but that "Current patients already receiving treatment will continue with their course of care," according to KTLA5 .

On its website , Children’s Hospital Los Angeles said it has "one of the oldest and largest transyouth programs," and that "the Center partners with youth and their families to advance the field through innovative practice, training and research."

On Jan. 28, Trump issued an executive order making it the "policy of the United States that it will not fund, sponsor, promote, assist, or support the so-called ‘transition’ of a child from one sex to another, and it will rigorously enforce all laws that prohibit or limit these destructive and life-altering procedures."

LGBTQ+ ADVOCATES, FAMILIES SUE TRUMP ADMIN FOR ENDING FUNDING OF TRANSGENDER HEALTHCARE UNDER 19

In his letter, Bonta highlighted that he joined over 20 attorneys general suing in federal district court to ask the court to not freeze up to $3 trillion in federal funding for services for transgender minors.

"The Trump Administration is recklessly disregarding the health, wellbeing, and public safety of the people it is supposed to serve," said Bonta in a Jan. 28, 2025 press release announcing the lawsuit.

"This directive is unprecedented in scope and would be devastating if implemented. Already, it has created chaos and confusion among our residents. I will not stand by while the President attempts to disrupt vital programs that feed our kids, provide medical care to our families, and support housing and education in our communities," Bonta said.

"Instead of learning from the defeats of his first Administration, President Trump is once again plowing ahead with a damaging – and most importantly, unlawful – agenda. I’m proud to co-lead a coalition of attorneys general in taking him to court," he added.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Fox News Digital reached out to both Attorney General Bonta and Children’s Hospital Los Angeles. Bonta's office referred all questions to the letter he released Wednesday, while Children's Hospital Los Angeles did not immediately respond.