Caitlyn Jenner decries 'woke world' of gender identity: 'I can't even figure it out'

Former California gubernatorial candidate Caitlyn Jenner decried the "woke world" of gender identity Tuesday on "Hannity."

Parents of students at California's Los Alamitos School District reported that biologically male counselors were allowed to sleep in the same cabins as fifth-grade girls at a school-organized science camp. The counselors identify as nonbinary.

"We are living in such a woke world right now, I can't even figure it out," Jenner said. "This is a terrible story. And Los Alamitos, their fifth-grade class, they went to this camp and when they came back, they were talking to their parents about gender, this and that."

The "good news," she added, "is that parents now … - especially moms - are standing up."

"It's absolutely a mess out here in California," Jenner continued. "And it's a shame, because I know so many people in the LGBT community [who] are such wonderful human beings and just do it right. It's a shame that this fringe is out there ruining it, honestly, for everybody."

Fox News contributor Tammy Bruce agreed, saying that the "fringe really right now are the people who are running California."

Bruce recalled how performing a background check on adults alone with children used to be suggested.

"But now we're limited based on what someone simply says to us, no matter how they appear, not giving us enough information even to know necessarily exactly who they are," she continued. "And they are then to allow them to do what they want, effectively."

"This has nothing to do with people wanting to live their lives authentically," Bruce said. "Honest people are not going to move their way into that environment. It is not OK, and a genuinely authentic person would know that and not ask to be in that position or put themselves there."

"That is not a normal dynamic," she added. "Not for anyone."