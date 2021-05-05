Caitlyn Jenner tells 'Hannity' Bruce would not have been able to run for governor: 'I had too many secrets'

Caitlyn Jenne r told Fox News' Sean Hannity on Wednesday that she was unable run for public office prior to her transition because she had "too many secrets."

In her first televised interview since announcing her candidacy for California governor, Jenner detailed her years-long battle with gender dysphoria and revealed why she decided the time is right to throw her hat in the ring.

The former Olympian and reality TV star first announced her bid for the governor’s office last month. If elected, she would become the first transgender state governor.

CAITLYN JENNER TALKS BID FOR CA GOV ON ‘HANNITY’

"You said to me that Bruce Jenner could not be doing this, what Caitlyn Jenner is doing, meaning running for governor," Hannity said. "What did you mean by that?"

"I'm just trying to be myself, and I can be myself now," Jenner told Hannity. " I couldn't do it before because I had too many secrets. In my book, ‘Secrets of my life,’ I've got all my secrets out. I have no secrets anymore, and I just wake up and be myself all day. But I still feel like I am doing the right thing. And that is the most important thing."

Jenner became emotional at one point recalling her personal struggles and how her religious journey propelled her toward declaring her candidacy.

"I wasn't honest with myself. A lot of times not honest with other people. And that all changed when I finally had my final conversation with God. I talked with all my children. I raised all my kids, wonderful children… but the last thing I had to do was sit down with my pastor. Because if anybody has any issues in their life that they are -- and everybody does. Everybody has got stuff they have to deal with. And if they have any faith in their soul whatsoever, they sit there and they go, "'God, why did you do this? Why is this issue, for me of identity, in my head, 24 hours a day, every day 365 days out of the year,'" she said.

"You can't take two aspirin and get plenty of sleep and wake up the next morning and you are fine, it’s just always there, it’s who you are, but why? And so, this question was always in my heart. I sat down with my pastor, and you know what? I thought, is there a reason for this? Am I doing the right thing?"

Jenner said she felt a responsibility to "come out and make a difference in probably the most marginalized community in the world."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"After a long thought, I said, ‘you know what? At this point in my life, my kids are raised, everybody is fine. Maybe it is time I take care of myself.’ Because when that day comes on you go off to the Pearly Gates, and you are walking up the stairs, and you see God in front of you, and you just ask that question, ‘Did I do a good job? Did I do the right thing?’ and just hope he says, 'Hey, come on in. I did a good job."

"I think," she added, "when I get up there to that day, hopefully, I am in."