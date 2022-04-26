Caitlyn Jenner celebrates Musk's Twitter buy, likens him to 'outsider' and 'disruptor' Trump

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Caitlyn Jenner on Tuesday celebrated Elon Musk's acquisition of Twitter, telling Fox News that the left is "scared to death" of the Tesla CEO because of his non-conformative and disruptive nature.

Jenner told "America Reports" co-host John Roberts Musks's critics are more concerned with "money, power" and controlling the "information flow" than they are with his pledge to uphold free speech on the platform.

"This is about money, power and who is in control of the information flow here in our country. I am 100% behind Elon Musk and what he’s doing," Jenner said.

The Fox News contributor likened the outrage expressed by many of the left over the purchase to the hysteria expressed by the media during the four years of the Trump administration.

"When [former] President Trump was sworn into office honestly…the media had no idea what to do with this guy," she said. "He was a disruptor, he was going to change things from the good old boys club that was happening in Washington, D.C. Elon Musk is coming from the outside."

Musk is a "a very smart man," Jenner added. "And he has been affected by what is happening in social media, so he decided you know what, I’m going to come in here and see what I can do about buying it."

"I am 100% [in] support of what he’s doing," she emphasized. "But he is an outsider. Nobody knows what he’s going to do. The left is scared to death of him so that’s why they are attacking him."

Jenner earlier in the month accused Twitter of targeting her account after she joined Fox News as a contributor in March. Shortly thereafter, she began to notice a drastic decline in engagement on her account.

"I joined Fox News and guess what happened. I got shadowbanned on Twitter. My engagements went down dramatically, and I was absolutely shocked," she said at the time.

Jenner said she hoped Elon Musk "comes in here and changes this. Because these woke companies are not going to survive, I don’t think, in the future."