Caitlyn Jenner celebrates Musk's Twitter buy, likens him to 'outsider' and 'disruptor' Trump

Jenner previously accused Twitter of shadowbanning her account after joining Fox News as a contributor

By Yael Halon | Fox News
Caitlyn Jenner: Musk is like Trump -- an 'outsider' and 'disruptor' Video

Caitlyn Jenner: Musk is like Trump -- an 'outsider' and 'disruptor'

Fox News contributor Caitlyn Jenner slams the left's reaction to Elon Musk buying Twitter, arguing they care more about ‘money, power’ and controlling ‘information flow.’

Caitlyn Jenner on Tuesday celebrated Elon Musk's acquisition of Twitter, telling Fox News that the left is "scared to death" of the Tesla CEO because of his non-conformative and disruptive nature.

Jenner told "America Reports" co-host John Roberts Musks's critics are more concerned with "money, power" and controlling the "information flow" than they are with his pledge to uphold free speech on the platform.

HOLYWOOD REACTS TO ELON MUSK BUYING TWITTER

"This is about money, power and who is in control of the information flow here in our country. I am 100% behind Elon Musk and what he’s doing," Jenner said.

Twitter announced on Monday that they have agreed to Elon Musk acquiring the social media platform for $44 billion. (Photo Illustration by Rafael Henrique/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)

The Fox News contributor likened the outrage expressed by many of the left over the purchase to the hysteria expressed by the media during the four years of the Trump administration.

 "When [former] President Trump was sworn into office honestly…the media had no idea what to do with this guy," she said. "He was a disruptor, he was going to change things from the good old boys club that was happening in Washington, D.C. Elon Musk is coming from the outside."

Musk is a "a very smart man," Jenner added. "And he has been affected by what is happening in social media, so he decided you know what, I’m going to come in here and see what I can do about buying it."

ELON MUSK MOCKS WASHINGTON POST AFTER OP-ED CALLS TO PREVENT ‘RICH PEOPLE’ FROM CONTROLLING MEDIA PLATFORMS

"I am 100% [in] support of what he’s doing," she emphasized. "But he is an outsider. Nobody knows what he’s going to do. The left is scared to death of him so that’s why they are attacking him."

Caitlyn Jenner arrives at the 2016 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Graydon Carter at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on February 28, 2016 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by John Shearer/Getty Images)

Jenner earlier in the month accused Twitter of targeting her account after she joined Fox News as a contributor in March. Shortly thereafter, she began to notice a drastic decline in engagement on her account.

"I joined Fox News and guess what happened. I got shadowbanned on Twitter. My engagements went down dramatically, and I was absolutely shocked," she said at the time.

Jenner said she hoped Elon Musk "comes in here and changes this. Because these woke companies are not going to survive, I don’t think, in the future."

Yael Halon is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to yael.halon@fox.com