Caitlyn Jenner accuses Twitter of shadowbanning her account, calls on Musk to fix platform's 'woke mentality'

Caitlyn Jenner on Thursday welcomed Elon Musk's effort to buy Twitter, adding that she hopes the Tesla CEO will correct the "woke mentality" that she says targeted her account after joining Fox News as a contributor.

Jenner said in an interview on "America Reports" that she "100%" supports Musk's offer to buy Twitter in a deal worth more than $43 billion and take the social media company private.

"I love Elon Musk, I agree with him 100%," she told host John Roberts. "I love Twitter… I joined in 2015 and broke the world record… fastest ever to 1 million followers. I did it in four hours and two minutes. I’ve used Twitter for years, and enjoy using it."

However, Jenner said, after announcing that she had signed a deal to join FOX News Media as a contributor in March, the Olympic legend began to notice a drastic decline in engagement on her account.

"I joined Fox News and guess what happened. I got shadowbanned on Twitter. My engagements went down dramatically, and I was absolutely shocked," she said.

"My reach is much less today. I hope Elon Musk comes in here and changes this. Because these woke companies are not going to survive, I don’t think, in the future."

Jenner told Roberts her experience is further proof that Big Tech has fallen "captive to their employees, these woke employees in this woke movement we have out there."

"There is this woke mentality with their employees, instead of doing what’s right for the company, they are doing what they think is right for society and right for their employees," she argued. "And it’s killing these companies."



