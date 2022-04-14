Expand / Collapse search
Caitlyn Jenner accuses Twitter of shadowbanning her account, calls on Musk to fix platform's 'woke mentality'

Jenner says her engagements went down 'dramatically' after she joined Fox News as a contributor in March

By Yael Halon | Fox News
Caitlyn Jenner reports being 'shadowbanned' by Twitter after joining Fox News Video

Caitlyn Jenner reports being 'shadowbanned' by Twitter after joining Fox News

Fox News contributor applauds Elon Musk's bid to buy 'woke' Twitter amid ongoing allegations of Big Tech censorship on 'America Reports.'

Caitlyn Jenner on Thursday welcomed Elon Musk's effort to buy Twitter, adding that she hopes the Tesla CEO will correct the "woke mentality" that she says targeted her account after joining Fox News as a contributor.

Jenner said in an interview on "America Reports" that she "100%" supports Musk's offer to buy Twitter in a deal worth more than $43 billion and take the social media company private.

ELON MUSK OFFERS TO BUY TWITTER, TAKE IT PRIVATE

"I love Elon Musk, I agree with him 100%," she told host John Roberts. "I love Twitter… I joined in 2015 and broke the world record… fastest ever to 1 million followers. I did it in four hours and two minutes.  I’ve used Twitter for years, and enjoy using it."

BEVERLY HILLS, CA - FEBRUARY 28: TV personality Caitlyn Jenner arrives at the 2016 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Graydon Carter at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on February 28, 2016 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by John Shearer/Getty Images)

However, Jenner said, after announcing that she had signed a deal to join FOX News Media as a contributor in March, the Olympic legend began to notice a drastic decline in engagement on her account.

"I joined Fox News and guess what happened. I got shadowbanned on Twitter. My engagements went down dramatically, and I was absolutely shocked," she said.

"My reach is much less today. I hope Elon Musk comes in here and changes this. Because these woke companies are not going to survive, I don’t think, in the future."

Jenner told Roberts her experience is further proof that Big Tech has fallen "captive to their employees, these woke employees in this woke movement we have out there."

Tesla CEO <u>Elon Musk</u> offered to buy <u>Twitter in</u> a deal worth more than $43 billion and take the social media company private. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)

"There is this woke mentality with their employees, instead of doing what’s right for the company, they are doing what they think is right for society and right for their employees," she argued. "And it’s killing these companies."


Yael Halon is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to yael.halon@fox.com