Caitlyn Jenner vows to confront critical race theory if elected CA governor

Parents across the country are taking a stand against critical race theory. They’re calling for CRT supporters to resign from school board positions and looking for leaders to join them in rejecting the controversial curriculum.

Caitlyn Jenner, a candidate for governor of California, said in an interview on "The Faulkner Focus" that she would not support the critical race theory curriculum if elected.

"I will do everything to fight critical race theory being taught to our children," she said.

"I'm running for governor because I'm standing up. I don't like what's happening in our state. It's been horrible -- the decline of our state. And I'm proud of those people down there. They're standing up. They're trying to make a difference. And I encourage that."

Jenner said the upcoming generation is more open-minded and less racist than ever.

"We don't need to set them back and trying to teach them racism. And so I am totally 100 percent against that."

Jenner also took a strong stance on the immigration crisis facing border states like California.

"I would close our California border. I would use state funds to close the border. We have to have control of our immigration system."

She did, however, support amnesty for immigrants who have been "good citizens" and contribute to the community.

"They are a vibrant part of our economy. They are a vibrant part of our state," she said. "They need to get legal protection to be able to stay."

Finally, Jenner called for inclusivity in the Republican Party, which she believes is currently missing.

"I’m a proud Republican, but I’m an inclusive Republican," she said. "I don't want to be put in that little box."