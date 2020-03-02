Byron York: Don't assume Buttigieg, Klobuchar voters will rally around Biden

Minnesota Democratic Sen. Amy Klobuchar and former South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg both suspended their campaigns with plans to endorse Joe Biden, but Washington Examiner columnist Byron York said it would be difficult to predict whether their supporters will rally around the former vice president.

"The one thing I would say about this development with Klobuchar and Buttigieg [is], you cannot assume where those voters will go," York told "The Story" Monday.

"We have some polls that have shown they will be distributed among the candidates. Maybe they will benefit one candidate more than the other. And their absence in the race may make it easier for the others to get to that 15 percent threshold which is so important in the Democratic primary because if they don't get to 15 percent they don't get any delegates," York explained.

WHAT HAPPENS TO EARLY VOTES ALREADY CAST FOR KLOBUCHAR AND BUTTIGIEG?

Speaking just hours before Super Tuesday, York said the last-minute suspension of both presidential campaigns may result in "more candidates getting delegates" and rejected the prospect of a brokered convention.

"That's more the talk that we are hearing from Michael Bloomberg which is that this could be kind of a jump ball before the convention. I will caution everybody, we heard a lot of that in 2016 in the Republican convention, there was a lot of speculation that Trump would go to the convention and he wouldn't have enough delegates and there would be all sorts of stuff going on," York said.

BUTTIGIEG EXIT SIGNALS EFFORT TO BOOST BIDEN AGAINST SANDERS IN DEMOCRATIC BRAWL

York added that voters questioned whether "someone could be nominated who no one even thought of..." but "it just doesn't work that way."

"It will be one of the people who has been running for president and it's likely that by the time we get to the end of this, not just Super Tuesday but all the other contests that are to come, someone will have a commanding lead and they will be viewed as a nominee."

