Buttigieg's policies guarantee more drug addicts and crime, sheriff says

Sheriff Grady Judd scorched 2020 Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg’s policy ideas Friday, arguing the South Bend, Ind., mayor's plans would exacerbate the United States’ drug epidemic and crime.

“He is guaranteeing more drug addicts, he’s guaranteeing more crime, and he’s guaranteeing less help because we don’t have enough services for those who are addicted to crimes now and he’s going to create more addiction,” Judd told “Fox & Friends.”

BUTTIGIEG UNVEILS IMMIGRATION PLAN HE SAYS WILL REDUCE DEPORTATIONS, SPUR ECONOMIC GROWTH

Buttigieg plans to implement an executive order to prioritize enforcement on illegal immigrants who are a “genuine public safety threat.” A Buttigieg administration also would pursue deportations for those who have just entered the country and have no claim of asylum.

Buttigieg wrote that this “targeted and effective” approach will “assure law-abiding people who pose no public safety risk that they have nothing to fear from our government.”

Buttigieg also proposed updating the list of offenses that can prompt deportation, calling the current list “extensive, outdated, overly harsh, and inconsistent with criminal justice reforms.” Under his presidency, drug offenses and misdemeanors would not result in deportation. He plans to apply this rule retroactively to free the fear of deportation from those who have committed the low-level offenses.

“What he’s telling the people of Iowa and the United States is, 'Hey, I’m going to guarantee that crime is going to go up, I’m going to guarantee that people are going to steal more of your stuff, I’m going to guarantee to you that more people are going to become addicted to crime,'" Judd said.

Judd said that a lack of discipline or law prohibiting an act enables “people to do whatever they want to do.”

Fox News’ Andres del Aguila contributed to this report.