Buttigieg labels critics 'impatient,' claims 'no policymaker' has the power to change rising costs

Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg said on a local TV station Wednesday that Americans concerned about inflation are "impatient" and that "no policymaker" has the power to control prices.

Buttigieg went on a local ABC affiliate to discuss the nation's economic issues under President Biden. The reporter, Scott Thuman , asked Buttigieg about "crushing inflation" and "everything costing more."

"No policymaker has a dial that you can just turn up or down that you can just control things like oil prices and gas prices," Buttigieg said. "But let’s work on the things that we can control a big part of what goes into costs and prices is shipping."

Thuman proceeded to ask Buttigieg about the time crunch Democrats have before the November midterms to change the public's perception. President Biden's approval has tumbled to the lowest point since he took office.

"Look, folks are impatient, folks are looking for solutions. We get that. And when you’re in charge, you gotta make sure delivering," he said. "That’s why every day we’re demonstrating what these federal dollars can deliver."

The Labor Department announced Tuesday that inflation rose 8.5% in March, its highest in 40 years. The historic number raised concerns by some about a future recession.

The Biden administration attempted to blame rising costs on Russia's aggression in Ukraine, calling it the "Putin Price Hike."

Biden said, "Putin’s invasion of Ukraine has driven up gas prices and food prices all over the world. 70% of the increase in prices in March came from the Putin Price Hike."

He continued on to say that he was "doing everything I can to bring down prices and address the Putin Price Hike."