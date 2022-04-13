Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Media
Published

Buttigieg labels critics 'impatient,' claims 'no policymaker' has the power to change rising costs

Buttigieg said, 'Look, folks are impatient'

By Hannah Grossman | Fox News
close
Jen Psaki refutes looming fears of a recession as inflation soars: 'The economy has a very strong basis' Video

Jen Psaki refutes looming fears of a recession as inflation soars: 'The economy has a very strong basis'

The White House press secretary joined 'Fox News Sunday' to discuss the latest on the Russia-Ukraine war, negotiations with Iran for a new nuclear deal, the economy, student loan debt, and the border crisis.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg said on a local TV station Wednesday that Americans concerned about inflation are "impatient" and that "no policymaker" has the power to control prices. 

Buttigieg went on a local ABC affiliate to discuss the nation's economic issues under President Biden. The reporter, Scott Thuman, asked Buttigieg about "crushing inflation" and "everything costing more."

"No policymaker has a dial that you can just turn up or down that you can just control things like oil prices and gas prices," Buttigieg said. "But let’s work on the things that we can control a big part of what goes into costs and prices is shipping."

Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg discusses nation's economic issues on local TV.

Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg discusses nation's economic issues on local TV. (NewsChannel 20 -- ABC)

'POLITICAL RECKONING' FOR DEMOCRATS NEARLY 'INEVITABLE' AS INFLATION BECOMES PRIMARY ELECTION ISSUE: FREEMAN

Thuman proceeded to ask Buttigieg about the time crunch Democrats have before the November midterms to change the public's perception. President Biden's approval has tumbled to the lowest point since he took office.

"Look, folks are impatient, folks are looking for solutions. We get that. And when you’re in charge, you gotta make sure delivering," he said. "That’s why every day we’re demonstrating what these federal dollars can deliver."

President Joe Biden at the White House, Oct. 4.

President Joe Biden at the White House, Oct. 4. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

The Labor Department announced Tuesday that inflation rose 8.5% in March, its highest in 40 years. The historic number raised concerns by some about a future recession

The Biden administration attempted to blame rising costs on Russia's aggression in Ukraine, calling it the "Putin Price Hike." 

President Biden speaks about reducing energy prices in the Eisenhower Executive Office Building in Washington, D.C., March 31, 2022. 

President Biden speaks about reducing energy prices in the Eisenhower Executive Office Building in Washington, D.C., March 31, 2022. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Biden said, "Putin’s invasion of Ukraine has driven up gas prices and food prices all over the world. 70% of the increase in prices in March came from the Putin Price Hike."

He continued on to say that he was "doing everything I can to bring down prices and address the Putin Price Hike."

Hannah Grossman is an associate editor at Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent on Twitter: @GrossmanHannah.