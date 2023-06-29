Expand / Collapse search
©2023 FOX News Network, LLC.

Buttigieg defends Biden confusing Ukraine and Iraq twice in 2 days: 'Very focused on details'

President Biden said Russian President Vladimir Putin was 'clearly losing the war in Iraq'

By Lindsay Kornick | Fox News
Pete Buttigieg defends Bidens Iraq slip-ups: He has been extraordinarily effective Video

Pete Buttigieg defends Bidens Iraq slip-ups: He has been extraordinarily effective

Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg was questioned on CNN Wednesday about President Biden twice referring to the war in Ukraine as the war in Iraq.

Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg dismissed President Biden repeatedly confusing the countries of Ukraine and Iraq while appearing on "CNN Primetime" Wednesday night.

The president faced intense criticism on Wednesday after suggesting that Russian President Vladimir Putin was "clearly losing the war in Iraq." Biden made a similar misstep during a fundraiser on Tuesday night when he referenced "Iraq" instead of Ukraine without correcting himself.

"Twice this week, President Biden has referred to the war in Ukraine as the war in Iraq. I don’t have to tell you, he has been facing doubts from voters about his age," CNN host Kaitlan Collins said. "He is the oldest president, of course, in the nation’s history, that we’ve ever had. One of those instances happened as he was leaving the White House today. What do you say to people who are concerned about his age, and slip-ups, like the one he had today?"

Pete Buttigieg on CNN

Pete Buttigieg defended President Biden's latest gaffes on CNN. (CNN)

"Well, what I’d say is I wish you could be in a room with him, the way I often am, seeing how he is simultaneously focused, on a big-picture vision, and very focused on details," Buttigieg responded.

BIDEN TELLS REPORTERS PUTIN IS ‘CLEARLY LOSING THE WAR IN IRAQ’ IN LATEST GAFFE: ‘TOTALLY LOST THE PLOT’ 

He added, "Look, this is an administration that has been extraordinarily effective. And, one of the — frankly, one of the cases that I made, back when I was running for president at an unusually young age, is that the only thing that really matters is your ability to do the job."

Although Biden’s gaffe received widespread attention and mockery, other mainstream media outlets and reporters appeared to downplay his comment or ignore it entirely. 

USA Today White House correspondent Francesca Chambers completely omitted the "Iraq" reference, quoting the president as saying, "’He’s losing the war at home. And he has become a bit of a pariah around the world,’ Biden said of Putin."

Joe Biden

President Biden talks to reporters as he departs the White House on June 28, 2023 in Washington, D.C. (Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

After the report went viral for its omission and received a Twitter Community note, USA Today defended the piece claiming it was "within our guidelines."

"The partial quote is within our guidelines. We did not misrepresent President Biden's comment referencing Putin," USA TODAY Spokesperson Lark-Marie Anton told Fox News Digital.

USA TODAY OMITS BIDEN’S VIRAL ‘LOSING THE WAR IN IRAQ’ GAFFE FROM COVERAGE OF REMARKS ABOUT PUTIN 

Bloomberg reporter Jenny Leonard likewise cut off Biden’s quote, tweeting, "’It’s hard to tell, but he is clearly losing the war,’ Biden added. ‘He’s losing the war at home, and he has become a bit of a pariah around the world.’"

After she also faced backlash, Leonard followed up adding, "Biden says Putin is losing the war in Iraq (he means Ukraine). This is the second time this week he's confusing the two. He also called Ukraine Iraq during a fundraiser in Chevy Chase."

President Joe Biden speaking with reporters

President Biden claimed that Russian President Vladimir Putin was "clearly losing the war in Iraq." (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

Rather than comment on Biden’s age or gaffes, Buttigieg focused on the Biden administration’s accomplishments, such as bipartisan infrastructure legislation and job creation.

He concluded, "At the end of the day, anybody, in any job, ought to be judged on the job that they’re doing. And in just two and a half years, this administration, under President Biden’s leadership, has delivered more than many presidencies have been able to do in four or even eight years."

Lindsay Kornick is an associate editor for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to lindsay.kornick@fox.com and on Twitter: @lmkornick.