Bustle Digital Group undergoes wave of layoffs, many staffers announce departures on Twitter

By Sam Dorman | Fox News
Bustle, an online publication targeting millennial women, shed more than a dozen employees, making it the latest in a series of outlets facing job losses amid a competitive media environment.

At least 14 positions were eliminated on Thursday but according to Business Insider, at least 31 people have been laid off during the past year. The layoffs reportedly affected several editors, as well as six part-time writers.

Many employees announced their departures on Twitter, including editors for lifestyle, movies, and entertainment sections.

The layoffs came at a time of transition for Bustle Digital Group (BDG); executives there said they were planning to hire new "marquee" writers for the site. "Bustle's new editorial leadership will soon be announcing several marquee hires as we prepare for a major site relaunch in early 2020," a spokesperson told Variety.

BDG announced this summer that it was abandoning plans to relaunch the gossip site Gawker after BDG CEO Bryan Goldberg bought its assets in a bankruptcy auction.

The company reportedly laid off the site's entire staff in July but initially planned a relaunch for a later date.

BDG was just the latest outlet to cut staff in recent months. Sports Illustrated similarly severed more than 40 staff members in October. The left-leaning site Splinter announced that same month it was shutting down, with an executive citing the "fiercely competitive sector."

