Buck talks Big Tech: Social media sites banning presidents 'dangerous'

Some lawmakers are hopeful 2022 will nail down reform in Big Tech and Rep. Ken Buck, R-Colo., agreed on "Fox Report Weekend" that some social media companies are playing a dangerous game.

REP. KEN BUCK: The problem is really in the area, for example, of desktop searches. Google has over 90% market share. And when you've got a 90% market share, you can determine what information people get. And in our political system that's very dangerous. It's also dangerous to ban a president, former president from searches on social media sites. And so I think that the real danger to our political structure comes from these monopolies and how they control information that consumers need to make wise choices…

I'd like to see the House pass these six antitrust bills – bills that are really important. The venue bill makes sure that Big Tech can't move every case to the Northern District of California and have a home-field advantage, bills that make sure that these tech companies can't discriminate against third-party sellers on their platforms. These are really important pieces of legislation and taken as a whole will help create this competition. We get that done in the first six months, we work with the Senate, I think by the end of the year, we'll have a different set of laws that will not regulate, but that will actually create competition in the marketplace. And I think that's really essential as we look at where we want to go in this country moving forward.

