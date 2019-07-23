Buck Sexton: Trump admin must start 'exacting political price' on countries who don't help stem migrant flows

President Trump must take further action in pressuring Central American countries to help the U.S. alleviate its immigration crisis, according to Buck Sexton.

Trump is correct when he calls for raids and accelerated deportations of illegal immigrants who have ignored court orders to leave the United States, Sexton claimed Tuesday on "Special Report."

"The president is right that they have to up the deportations," he said. "They also need to start exacting a political price abroad for countries like Mexico, like Guatemala... that are not doing enough to help with this issue."

In that regard, the former CIA analyst and current radio host said he recently traveled with Secretary of State Mike Pompeo to Mexico and El Salvador to address the crisis.

Sexton said El Salvador is "taking responsibility" to an extent for their role in, "the problem that they're creating, at least within their own borders."

But, he said Mexico, and countries he did not visit like Guatemala, must step up and work with the U.S. to end the migrant crisis.

However, Sexton warned the White House continues to announce planned ICE raids that he said don't always come to fruition.

"The problem with the Trump administration is they keep saying we're going to have these ICE raids and these deportations and they don't materialize," he said.

He said such a situation may lead the public to theorize as to whether that is due to "lack of will" or incapability.

"This administration needs to step up and get these deportations going," he said.

On Monday, the Trump administration announced plans to extend the power immigration officers have to deport migrants before they appear at court, a move the White House said could mean less time for migrants in detention while cases wind their way through the legal system.

The announcement by the White House was the second major policy shift in eight days following an unprecedented surge of families from Central America's Northern Triangle of Guatemala, Honduras, and El Salvador.

Fox News' Edmund DeMarche contributed to this report.