'Broken border' will lead to US terrorism: Sen. Lindsey Graham

GOP Senator Lindsey Graham of South Carolina joined Martha MacCallum Wednesday to share his take on the illegal migrant crisis at the southern border and how terror might be on the rise as a result on "The Story."

SENATOR GRAHAM: Now, when's the last time you can remember that America was on the receiving end of a bad deal in Afghanistan? It's when the Taliban were in charge. They created safe havens for al Qaeda inside of Afghanistan, and the rest is history.

The 9/11 attackers came here and a lot of them were visa overstays. So how could an attack on the United States be successful, originated from Afghanistan, come to a broken border? We've got a million getaways, people that got away, almost a million already this year. And we're doubling.

The number of illegal immigrants crossing our southern border this year versus last year because the Biden administration did away with remain in Mexico. They went back to catch and release, and our borders are overwhelmed. So how easy would it be for a terrorist group to penetrate this broken border?

The Border Patrol is becoming a processing center of trying to process illegal immigrants by the hundreds of thousands, millions, which leaves a gap in our system. So the primary defense of the border, which is eyes and ears on crime, terrorism, is now given to processing illegal immigrants.

So I'm urging Mayorkas to change our policies to stop the invasion. Do away with the asylum system. Go back to remain in Mexico, so we can gain arbitration, offer operational control of our border.

