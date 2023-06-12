Broadway actress calls Ron DeSantis 'Grand Wizard' during Tony Awards presentation

An actress called Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis a Ku Klux Klan leader while on-stage during Sunday night's Tony Awards, sending the left-leaning crowd into a frezy.

Denée Benton, a Broadway actress known for her role in "Natasha and Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812," was presenting an Excellence in Theatre Education Award from Carnegie Mellon University before she launched the political attack.

"Hi, I'm Denée Benton, actor and proud CMU alum," she said from the United Palace stage in New York City. "Earlier tonight, CMU and the Tony Awards presented the 2023 Excellence in Theatre Education Award. And while I am certain that the current Grand Wizard — I’m sorry, excuse me, governor of my home state of Florida…," Benton began before being interrupted with cheers and applause.

Benton continued to mock the Republican before introducing the award winner.

"I'm sure that he will be changing the name of the following town immediately," Benton said, referring to an award winner from Plantation, Florida.

In May, the NAACP issued a travel advisory for Florida, saying the governor was trying to "erase Black history" and "restrict diversity, equity, and inclusion programs in Florida schools."

"Florida is openly hostile toward African Americans, people of color and LGBTQ+ individuals ," the advisory on the NAACP's website says. "Before traveling to Florida, please understand that the state of Florida devalues and marginalizes the contributions of, and the challenges faced by African Americans and other communities of color."

It's not the first the Tonys has been a place for a personal political attack. In 2018, Robert de Niro took the stage and yelled "F--- Trump!" to huge cheers.

DeSantis has repeatedly stepped into the culture wars, particularly regarding education and parental rights.

Before the NAACP advisory, he signed SB 266, which prevents any public university from using state funding to pay for DEI programs, and grants university presidents more authority over hiring practices.

The bill is DeSantis' latest offensive against what he calls "woke" influences on education. In March, DeSantis also signed universal school choice into law, becoming the fourth state in the nation to do so.

After launching his presidential campaign in May, he pledged to continue fighting the "war on woke."

