Hume recalls Marc Rich pardon, says Dems appalled by Stone commutation should 'consult their own record books'

Fox News senior political analyst Brit Hume said on "Special Report" Monday that Democrats outraged over the commutation of Roger Stone’s prison sentence seem to be suffering from a "staggering case of memory loss".

Hume explained that in January 2001, President Bill Clinton famously pardoned trader Marc Rich just hours before he left office, Hume explained. Known as the "King of Commodities," Rich fled the United States to Switzerland in 1983 after being indicted by a federal grand jury and remained on the FBI's Most Wanted List until he was pardoned. He died in Switzerland in 2013.

"It looked to all the world like a payoff because Rich's wife had given tons of money to the Democrats and the Clinton's campaign," Hume recalled.

Clinton also pardoned Susan McDougal, his former business partner and one of the many people prosecuted in the Whitewater controversy.

"She balked at certain key questions as to the president's truthfulness," during her testimony, Hume explained.

Clinton "later pardoned her and later held her up as a hero ... " the analyst went on, "so while Democrats are getting on the fanning couch with Nancy Pelosi and talking about 'staggering corruption and national security implications' from the commutation, it seems that what they need to do is consult their own record books and remember what has gone before them."

Hume added, " We seem to be living in an age of extraordinary exaggeration."



