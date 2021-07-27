Brian Stelter’s CNN show hits another low in key demo, promotional thigh-exposing pic doesn’t draw viewers

CNN’s "Reliable Sources" with left-wing host Brian Stelter hit another weekly low on Sunday in the critical demographic that is coveted by advertisers despite an attempt to promote the episode on Twitter with an image of the host in his signature shorts.

Stelter’s program attracted only 100,000 viewers in the key demo of adults age 25-54 for its smallest audience of the year in the category. The dismal turnout was an eight-percent drop from the previous episode, which was previously the lowest-rated edition of 2021.

BRIAN STELTER MOCKED FOR FILMING HIMSELF WITHOUT PANTS DURING CNN APPEARANCE

To put CNN's alarmingly low figure in perspective, there are eight college football stadiums in America that hold more than 100,000 people. But Stelter couldn’t draw a larger crowd of the 25-54 age demographic in a country with a population of over 333 million. Ironically, Stelter spent a portion of the program talking about NBC’s Olympics advertisers.

"Reliable Sources" isn’t just struggling with viewers from the group that pays the bills. It is also having a hard time attracting viewers of any age. Stelter’s program drew only 675,000 viewers on Sunday for its second-smallest audience of the year.

"Reliable Sources" has now failed to surpass the one-million viewer average for four straight months, despite receiving a boost in July when Richard Branson’s test flight for Virgin Galactic occurred during his program.

The most recent episode of "Reliable Sources" was down 53 percent among total viewers and 64 percent among the demo compared to the audience that tuned in when Stelter covered breaking news of the historic venture into space, instead of his usual formula of attacking conservative media.

CNN'S BRIAN STELTER FRETS OVER ROCKET LAUNCH: IS IT ETHICAL TO FLY INTO SPACE DURING 'CLIMATE CRISIS?'

Stelter promoted the episode with a photo that showcased his trademark thigh-exposing shorts, as he boasted about broadcasting from an "old carriage house" in Rhode Island. In March, Stelter filmed himself sporting similar shorts in an attempt to prove that hosting a TV show from home "humanizes the news."