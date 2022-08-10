Brian Kilmeade: FBI Mar-a-lago raid just the beginning of war against Trump

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Fox News host Brian Kilmeade voices his concerns about the raid on former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home Wednesday on " Tucker Carlson Tonight ."

BRIAN KILMEADE: Well, the FBI raid at Mar-a-Lago isn't the end of the Democratic Party's war against Donald Trump and its voters. It's just the beginning. Why? Because if you can embark on a crusade of never-ending witch hunts to remove a sitting president from office and then raid his home more than a year after he left, then it's clear you can do anything. There are no limits to your power.

Now, yesterday, we saw just one example of how the Department of Justice is unleashing the power on regime dissidents. Just a day after federal agents raided Donald Trump's Palm Beach home , FBI agents approached Republican Congressman and Freedom Caucus Chair Scott Perry while he was traveling with his wife and children.

They immediately seized Perry's cell phone before he could consult an attorney. Republicans in Congress must put a stop to this abuse of power immediately. Find some way to do it. They should do whatever they can to stop all order of business in the House and Senate until the Democrats call off their dogs at the DOJ. It can't wait until the midterms. That might be too late.

