Brian Kilmeade explains why he has hope for America

Brian Kilmeade explained why he sees hope for the United States in Saturday's opening monologue of "One Nation with Brian Kilmeade."

BRIAN KILMEADE: If you look at what the Democrats have done, you would think America is heading in such a wrong direction. You almost have to hide your disbelieving eyes. But actually, I see — drum roll, please — hope. And this is why: With the successful recall of criminal-first, homeless-rights-for-all DA Chesa Boudin gone, ousted by 30 points in liberal San Francisco. Next stop, George Gascon in Los Angeles.

And in November, perhaps four more hideous DAs will go. Suddenly, just maybe criminals will do time for their many crimes. And I see hope with school boards pushing back against woke curriculums, first in Virginia and now nationwide. They are determined — our parents — to take back the classroom. Notice I didn't say politicians or parties.

