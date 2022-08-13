Expand / Collapse search
Brian Kilmeade: DOJ and FBI enabling hypocritical Democrats to live like they are 'above the law'

He compares the Mar-a-Lago raid to Rudy Giuliani's, Paul Manafort's and Roger Stone's

By Fox News Staff | Fox News
Brian Kilmeade: Trump raid is not the first of its kind

Fox News host Brian Kilmeade reviews raids similar to the FBI’s raid of former President Donald Trump’s home in the opening monologue of ‘One Nation.’

Fox News host Brian Kilmeade compared the Mar-a-Lago raid to the hypocrisy of Democrats living like they are "above the law" in Saturday's opening monologue of "One Nation."

BRIAN KILMEADE: [The Biden family is] heading off to a $1,000,000 mansion in South Carolina for a nice family vacation that will cost them nothing. The unequal justice has got to stop. 

FBI WEAPONIZED BY BIDEN JUSTICE DEPARTMENT IN CAMPAIGN AGAINST TRUMP

I know President Trump is often his own worst enemy, but he's not public enemy number one. And his friends and his allies should not be paying the price for being loyal. The president lost the election, but accrued more votes than any Republican in history — 74 million–plus. He and his voters don't want a free pass. They want a fair pass. Democrats love to preach that no one is above the law, but their politicized, broken DOJ and FBI allows them to live like they are, in fact, above the law. 

Supporters of former U.S. President Donald Trump outside Mar-A-Lago in Palm Beach, Florida.

Supporters of former U.S. President Donald Trump outside Mar-A-Lago in Palm Beach, Florida. (Eva Marie Uzcategui/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

WATCH HIS FULL COMMENTS BELOW:

