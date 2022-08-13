Brian Kilmeade: DOJ and FBI enabling hypocritical Democrats to live like they are 'above the law'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Fox News host Brian Kilmeade compared the Mar-a-Lago raid to the hypocrisy of Democrats living like they are "above the law" in Saturday's opening monologue of "One Nation."

BRIAN KILMEADE: [The Biden family is] heading off to a $1,000,000 mansion in South Carolina for a nice family vacation that will cost them nothing. The unequal justice has got to stop.

I know President Trump is often his own worst enemy, but he's not public enemy number one. And his friends and his allies should not be paying the price for being loyal. The president lost the election, but accrued more votes than any Republican in history — 74 million–plus. He and his voters don't want a free pass. They want a fair pass. Democrats love to preach that no one is above the law, but their politicized, broken DOJ and FBI allows them to live like they are, in fact, above the law.

