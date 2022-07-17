Brewer rips crime crisis after Florida barbershop owner was shot in the face: 'Need to get law and order back'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Jack Brewer Foundation founder Jack Brewer is sounding off on the nationwide crime crisis after a friend of his, a Florida barbershop owner, was shot in the face during an attempted armed robbery.

Brewer joined "Fox & Friends Weekend" Sunday, to discuss the incident and what has led to the broader "juvenile crisis" at hand.

"There's a new trend across our country that's called break-ins, and they're going in and robbing people..." Brewer told co-host Carley Shimkus. "Home invasions are spiking up in the communities across our land. And it's scary. It really is. And this can come to a neighborhood near you."

"To see what these kids are putting into their system, to this music, to these video games through the entertainment that they consume, they're living this lifestyle because now it's become part of American culture, and that needs to end," Brewer continued. "We need to get law and order back in our nation, and we need to start holding these kids accountable."

This past Wednesday, the Coral Springs barbershop owner and friend of Brewer's, was shot in the face during an attempted robbery by two alleged suspects.



Trae Michael Butler, 18, and Richard Fowler, 21, face first-degree attempted murder and robbery charges. They are currently facing immigration holds at the Broward Sheriff’s Office’s Main Jail.

Brewer was originally planning to visit the victim after he was shot on Wednesday, and touted him as a "great man" as he continues to undergo treatment for his injuries.



"Something has to be done with this crime wave that's going on in America," Brewer said. "These people come over here into our country, we let them run around and just threaten the lives of innocent people."

"Imagine, my kids watch these guys," Brewer continued. "They see these guys walking around the neighborhood and on the street corners. Now they're terrified. They have to walk to school. They have to walk to the center, and it's just not right to make and force our communities across America to live in fear. I won't deal with it anymore."

Police have not officially released the name of the victim, who is expected to make a full recovery and who Brewer says is currently undergoing a second surgery after suffering damage to his jaw and throat.