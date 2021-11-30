Expand / Collapse search
Fox News Flash
Published

Adm. Giroir hits Dr. Fauci's growing ego: 'He's become much more political'

Fauci would 'not be surprised' if omicron is already in US, predicts it will go 'all over'

Fox News Staff
Fox News Staff
Adm. Giroir hits Fauci's ego: He's become much more political Video

Adm. Giroir hits Fauci's ego: He's become much more political

Former Assistant Health Secretary Brett Giroir on Dr. Anthony Fauci’s response to the emerging omicron variant.

Former Assistant Health Secretary Adm. Brett Giroir told "Special Report" on Monday that Dr. Anthony Fauci’s response to the emerging omicron variant shows he's becoming "much more political."

FAUCI WOULD 'NOT BE SURPRISED' IF OMICRON IS ALREADY IN US, PREDICTS IT WILL GO 'ALL OVER'

BRETT GIROIR: I think the ego is really expanding beyond what I saw. Look, Tony was a good colleague when I worked with him, but he's become much more political. And it is a fact that the NIH, his Institute funded gain-of-function research. That's a fact. It's not a rumor. It's not a lie by anyone in the Senate. So, why do you say that's a problem?

You know, I think he needs to stick to the area where he is most knowledgeable, and that is about vaccine development. He's not knowledgeable about liberty and rights or about public health measures. If he sticks to his firm ground, he'll be a good resource for the country.

WATCH FULL VIDEO BELOW:

Adm. Giroir: 'Overreaction' to COVID omicron will cause more harm Video
