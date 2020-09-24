Ben Shapiro slams celebrity outcry over Breonna Taylor case: 'The law is not a repository for your ire'

Conservative commentator Ben Shapiro spent part of Thursday's edition of "The Ben Shapiro Show" responding to the outcry from celebrities who criticized Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron's handling of the Breonna Taylor case.

BREONNA TAYLOR SHOOTING: FIRED LOUISVILLE OFFICER INDICTED ON CRIMINAL CHARGES BUT NOT IN WOMAN'S DEATH

"I know that when I am looking for an excellent legal analysis of a given fact pattern, I go to Viola Davis," Shapiro stated sarcastically. "That's exactly where I go."

The Oscar-winning actress shared her reaction on Twitter with her 1.5 million followers on Wednesday, writing: "Bulls--- decision!!! BLACK LIVES MATTER!!! Cannot be said enough times."

"Nobody's arguing Black lives don't matter," Shapiro responded. "We're arguing as to whether legal criminal liability attaches when you are a cop, when you knock on the door, announce yourself, break in the door ... and then are fired upon and then return fire."

Actress Kerry Washington, who emceed the Democratic National Convention last month, noted that "Daniel Cameron is on Donald Trump’s short list as replacement of #RGB on the Supreme Court. The same man who decided to not charge the officers responsible for killing #BreonnaTaylor.

Washington concluded her message by writing, "Vote."

"Oh, so Cameron's the bad guy?" Shapiro retorted. "Daniel Cameron followed the law and we don't want him to follow the law. We want Daniel Cameron to completely ignore the law and simply try officers for not violating the law."

"Community" actress Yvette Nicole Brown joined in the angry reaction, tweeting, "No. Officers. Charged. In. The. Killing. Of. #BreonnaTaylor. One. Was. Charged. For. Endangering. But. NOT. Killing. Her. Neighbors. #MakeMeWannaHollerAndThrowUpBothMyHands.

"The law is not a repository for your ire or your feelings," Shapiro responded. "That is not how this works.

"I would like to see an actual lawyer explain where the criminal liability lies here," he added. "I have yet to hear an actual qualified legal voice say that these officers should have been charged on any side of the aisle."

Brett Hankison, who was fired from the Louisville Metro Police Department in June, was indicted by a Jefferson County grand jury on three counts of wanton endangerment in the first degree. Neither of the other two officers involved in the raid were charged, a decision which caused hundreds of protesters to take to the streets of Kentucky's largest city.

"This is not unexpected," Shapiro said of the grand jury decision. "This is fully expected ... but the media pattern never discusses the facts of the case," he explained. " Instead, say the name, don't look at any of the underlying details and then just shout as loud as you can that every tragedy is the result of the American system."