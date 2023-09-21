Expand / Collapse search
Braun razors under fire after ad featuring trans man with surgery scars resurfaces: ‘Bud Light treatment'

Braun said the image is one of hundreds on its site and 'reflective of the consumers we serve'

Gabriel Hays By Gabriel Hays Fox News
Published
An ad for shaving razor company Braun is taking fresh heat on social media after users noticed it featured a trans male model with double mastectomy scars shaving their beard.

Conservative commentators on social media ripped the brand – a subsidiary of Procter & Gamble – this week, claiming it is "celebrating the mutilation cult of gender." Some users also advocated for giving the brand the "Bud Light treatment," referring to the boycott that hit the beer over its association with trans influencer Dylan Mulvaney.

The controversial image was recently found among promotional images on Braun’s website. It depicted what initially appeared to be a male model shaving, but a closer look reveals the subject to be a biological woman who had a double mastectomy.

TWITTER, FACEBOOK, GOOGLE HAVE REPEATEDLY CENSORED CONSERVATIVES DESPITE LIBERAL DOUBTS

Braun electric razors lined up

Razor company Braun is being criticized over promotional material depicting a trans man shaving their beard. (T3 Magazine/Contributor)

In the image, there were double mastectomy scars on the model's breasts while shaving facial hair with what was reported to be the Braun Series X Hybrid Trimmer. 

A Procter & Gamble spokesperson told FOX News Digital that the image represents real Braun consumers.

They said, "This is one of hundreds of images on our site showing people using our products—all of which are reflective of the consumers we serve."

Critics slammed Braun on social media platform X after seeing the image.

Canadian conservative activist Chris Elston, also known as "Billboard Chris," commented on the photo, saying, "Braun is now celebrating the mutilation cult of gender."

Conservative commentator Ian Miles Cheong observed that "Braun has gone the way of Gillette and Bud Light," referencing two companies that included trans people in their marketing in recent years and suffered significant backlash for it. 

DOZENS OF LOUDOUN COUNTY STUDENTS STAGE WALKOUT OVER SEXUAL ASSAULT BY BOY IN GIRLS' BATHROOM

Close up of a woman shaving her legs

Braun has joined fellow razor company Gillette in marketing to a progressive crowd. ( Universal Images Group via Getty Images)

Canadian psychologist and author Dr. Jordan Peterson echoed Cheong’s claim, posting, "@Braun Is looking hard for its @Budweiser moment."

Peterson shared another post, asking, "Hey! Do you woke scumrats at @Braun Think this evil butchery Is some kind of fashion statement? This is Mengele level brutality and you think that it's moral To capitalize on it."

British anti-trans surgery activist Oli London posted, "BRAUN features a transgender biological female with double mastectomy scars in their new [sic] shaving advert for their men’s shaving range."

Maya Forstater, the executive director of activist group Sex Matters, blasted Braun in a recent statement to U.K. outlet The Telegraph. 

Forstater said, "Braun executives must have been living under a rock if they think that this campaign represents ‘inclusivity’. The reality is that Braun has now written itself into history as promoting social contagion and what will become one of the most notorious medical scandals."

Gabriel Hays is an associate editor for Fox News Digital. 