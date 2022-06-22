Brandon Judd torches mainstream media for ignoring border crisis, says Americans not getting the truth

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

National Border Patrol Council President Brandon Judd joined "Fox & Friends First" to explain the goal of GOP senators visiting the southern border, calling out the national media for ignoring the record surge of migrants.

COAST GUARD SEND BACK 36 CUBAN NATIONALS INTERCEPTED NEAR FLORIDA KEYS

BRANDON JUDD: Well, we're hoping to highlight it for the American public. If the mainstream media would actually pick this up, if they would actually tell the American people the truth about what's going on, this would stop. But the American people, they don't know. They don't understand the harm that the lack of border security is causing. We will not know everything that is happening for years to come because of the millions of people that have already entered this country. We're hoping to highlight this. We're hoping to let the American people know exactly what is happening on their southwest border.

WATCH FULL VIDEO BELOW: