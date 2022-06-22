Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Fox News Flash
Published

Brandon Judd torches mainstream media for ignoring border crisis, says Americans not getting the truth

National Border Patrol Council President wants to let the American people know exactly what is happening at the southern border

Fox News Staff
By Fox News Staff | Fox News
close
Brandon Judd: Media not reporting the truth of the border crisis Video

Brandon Judd: Media not reporting the truth of the border crisis

National Border Patrol Council President Brandon Judd says his goal for the upcoming press conference with GOP senators is to shine a light on what is happening at the southern border

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

National Border Patrol Council President Brandon Judd joined "Fox & Friends First" to explain the goal of GOP senators visiting the southern border, calling out the national media for ignoring the record surge of migrants.

COAST GUARD SEND BACK 36 CUBAN NATIONALS INTERCEPTED NEAR FLORIDA KEYS

BRANDON JUDD: Well, we're hoping to highlight it for the American public. If the mainstream media would actually pick this up, if they would actually tell the American people the truth about what's going on, this would stop. But the American people, they don't know. They don't understand the harm that the lack of border security is causing. We will not know everything that is happening for years to come because of the millions of people that have already entered this country. We're hoping to highlight this. We're hoping to let the American people know exactly what is happening on their southwest border.

WATCH FULL VIDEO BELOW:

Brandon Judd: Biden admin putting open borders above keeping Americans safe Video
This article was written by Fox News staff.