Brandon Judd slams Biden admin's incentives for illegal immigrants: 'Very little rhyme or reason'

Border Patrol union representative Brandon Judd warned against offering incentives for illegal immigrants, saying doing so undermines the rule of law and is the "wrong message to send." The National Border Patrol Council president made the remarks during an interview on "Fox & Friends" on Tuesday citing many benefits illegal immigrants can access in some areas of the country, including social benefits and education.

BRANDON JUDD: There's actually very little rhyme or reason to how they're making these determinations or decisions. When you look at the number of people that are crossing the border illegally and the numbers that are being released, we are releasing upwards of 60 to 70 percent of the people that crossed the border illegally. Any time you do that, you're sending the clear message that if you violate our laws, you will actually be rewarded instead of being given a consequence. When they violate the laws they're then eligible for work permits, driver's licenses, they can send their children to school, access social benefits- all of these different things. It's strictly because they violated the law, and that's the wrong message to send, because if the first act of coming to the United States is to violate the laws, then why would you ever think that any other law is important here in this country? Without the rule of law, we become no better than the countries these people are fleeing from.

