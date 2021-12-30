Maxwell unlikely to turn on her 'good friends': Attorney for sex abuse victims

A civil rights attorney representing more than 50 alleged victims of Jeffrey Epstein's sex-trafficking ring expressed doubt that co-conspirator Ghislaine Maxwell would rat for a more lenient sentence Thursday on "Tucker Carlson Tonight."

Maxwell's conviction includes five counts in the federal sex trafficking case. One of the charges, sex trafficking of a minor, can carry a maximum of 40 years in prison. Another conviction carries a maximum of 10, and the rest a maximum of five years.

Maxwell, 60, could spend the rest of her life in prison.

Brad Edwards does not believe Maxwell would rat because she had opportunities prior and chose not to, he said, adding that Maxwell's level of involvement with Epstein is likely to reduce the chance she could have a significantly reduced sentence.

GHISLAINE MAXWELL'S CONVICTION COULD SPELL TROUBLE FOR PRINCE ANDREW

"Maxwell had a chance for the last 10 years to tell all — [such as] who she knew. In fact, there was a time when she could have just simply ratted out her boyfriend Jeffrey Epstein, and probably done pretty good for herself and she didn't," Edwards said. "It doesn't seem to me that she's the kind of person who's going to turn rat now, especially on some of her good friends. That's not how she got where she is. And honestly, she's at the top of the pyramid. Anybody that she rats out is someone lower on the rungs than she is. I can't imagine that's really going to work down her sentence too significantly, even if she were to do that."

GHISLAINE MAXWELL TRIAL: JEFFREY EPSTEIN'S LONGTIME LOVER FOUND GUILTY ON 5 OF 6 COUNTS

The guilty verdicts "did a lot" for his clients and restored some of their trust in the justice system, he continued.

"This verdict did a lot for them," he said. "The way that they were treated the first time around with the Jeffrey Epstein case in Florida caused them to lose a lot of confidence in the system and the government. And this went a long way toward resurrecting that lost trust in all of them. And like one of my clients said last night, 'We finally feel like we matter.'"

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

When asked by host Sean Duffy how his clients were doing, Edwards said it is different for every person.

"Some of them are doing very well, considering," Edwards said. "But … it is essentially a life sentence for most of them. It's not pain and suffering that just goes away, even with a verdict like this."

Maxwell, in his view, will likely receive a life sentence.

"But considering that she was directly or indirectly the cause of a life sentence of pain and suffering for dozens, if not hundreds of young women, it's as close to justices as you could imagine," he said. "But some of my clients are doing fairly well and some aren't."